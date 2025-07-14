The start of the trial filling of the main lake within the “Downtown Lagoon” project

El Batrawi: P.ZONE's project portfolio has exceeded EGP 1.5 billion during the 2024–2025 fiscal year

Cairo, Egypt – P.ZONE, a leading aqua tech solutions provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSCEC International Construction Egypt Co.Ltd.(SSC), a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation in Egypt, to implement water features in CSCEC's landmark projects in Egypt. This collaboration comes as part of P.ZONE’s broader plan to advance national infrastructure and drive Egypt’s sustainable economic growth.

Leveraging over four decades of global and local expertise in water technology, P.ZONE takes pride in its partnership with CSCEC—which began with the launch of the “Downtown Lagoon” project in New Alamein City. This milestone project solidifies P.ZONE’s position as a trusted partner for CSCEC’s future developments. Through this collaboration, P.ZONE will deliver comprehensive, end-to-end services covering design, civil works, electromechanical works, project management, and maintenance throughout the entire lifecycle of water-centric projects.

His Excellency Eng. Sherif El‑Sherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, recently signaled the start of the trial filling of the largest main lake within the “Downtown Lagoon” project, designed by the Italian company Myrtha Pools. This phase aimed to test the waterproofing system, making it the first of the project’s eleven lakes to enter trial operation. Spanning 15 feddans, this lake is distinguished by seven islands surrounded by a tourist promenade, as well as dedicated paths for bicycles and electric vehicles.

In this context, Eng. Amr Khattab, Infrastructure General Manager & Spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, emphasized the pivotal role of this partnership in the region’s development, saying: ““The Downtown area of New Alamein City serves as a cornerstone of the state’s vision to build globally competitive smart cities, under an integrated urban masterplan spanning approximately 49,000 feddans. The development of its lagoons is an integral part of our efforts to enhance the North Coast’s tourism and urban infrastructure, supporting the state’s primary objective to maximize the area’s added value to the national economy and transform it into a world‑class destination for tourism, residential living, and logistics. Partnerships with specialized entities like CSCEC and P.ZONE exemplify the synergy of expertise needed to achieve the highest standards of quality and sustainability.”

Commenting on the partnership, Hesham El Batrawi, Founder and CEO of P.ZONE, stated: “We are proud to collaborate with CSCEC, one of China’s largest investment and construction groups. Through this project, we aspire to implement innovative solutions that enhance resource sustainability, create new job opportunities, and attract further investments. We also look forward to similar future collaborations.”

He continued: “This partnership strengthens P.ZONE's project portfolio, which has exceeded EGP 1.5 billion during the 2024–2025 fiscal year. These projects are distinguished by the application of value engineering principles at every stage, ensuring that environmental responsibility aligns with long‑term value creation.”

On his part, Mr. Chenwei, General Manager of CSCEC International North Africa, first gave high recognition to Pzone's performance in fulfilling its obligations in the Downtown Lagoon Project, and stated, "The signing of the MOU between CSCEC and Pzone is not only a deep integration of resources but also a significant strategic deployment to build technical barriers and enhance market competitiveness in the fields of artificial lake systems, waterscape engineering, and ancillary facilities."

It is worth noting that P.Zone regularly participates in leading international and local exhibitions—such as WATREX 2025 and the Egyptian Leisure Exhibition—fostering the dialogue around smart infrastructure. This contributes to maximizing the value of water as a vital resource and rationalizing its consumption, thereby contributing to a sustainable future for Egypt.