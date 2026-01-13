Dubai, United Arab Emirates: JAD Global Real Estate Development, a UAE-based developer focused on holistic wellness, launched J188, its latest residential project in Dubai, offering elevated urban living spaces at the intersection of the emirate’s heritage and modern skyline. Incorporating neuroarchitecture elements, the AED240 million J188 development is designed to create a seamlessly serene home environment while simultaneously energizing the lifestyles of its residents.

The announcement follows the successful sell-out of JAD Global’s earlier residential project, 171 Garden Heights and comes alongside the introduction of JAD 288, a three-building community in Jumeirah Garden City. The value of JAD Global's Dubai real estate investment portfolio now stands at more than AED 1 billion.

J188 was launched at a VIP gala dinner at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, bringing together senior officials, investors, strategic partners, and media representatives. The event featured a range of wellness experiences which reflect JAD Global’s brand and lifestyle offerings, including oxygen therapy and immersive meditative music.

Located in Al Jaddaf, J188 is a 13-storey residential building offering one- and two-bedroom freehold apartments, thoughtfully designed around wellness, comfort, and everyday living. The homes offer sweeping views of Dubai Creek and Downtown Dubai from a location that boasts strong connectivity to transport links and key city destinations.

The project places a strong emphasis on thoughtful, value-oriented, and wellbeing-led design. This includes a curated range of lifestyle and community amenities such as a rooftop skyline pool, a sky view deck overlooking the creek, fitness and wellness spaces, a padel court, co-working areas, landscaped gardens, and family-friendly zones. Residences are designed to support privacy and long-term livability, reflecting JAD Global’s focus on human-centric urban environments.

JAD Global CEO, Mohammed Al Sheikh said: “J188 marks the next phase of JAD Global’s expansion as we continue to broaden our residential portfolio in Dubai, one of the fastest growing real estate investment destinations in the world. Institutional investor backing for this project highlights confidence in our business model and our ability to deliver, while J188 itself represents our continued focus on well-designed, well-connected residential spaces that respond to how people want to live.”

J188 offers freehold ownership for all nationalities, with the potential for 10-year UAE Golden Visa eligibility, subject to applicable requirements, enhancing its appeal to both end-users and long-term investors. Buyers will also benefit from a flexible 50/50 payment plan, structured to support accessible ownership throughout the construction period, with completion anticipated in Q2 2028.

About JAD Global

JAD Global Real Estate Development LLC is a Dubai-based developer focused on creating residential and mixed-use properties in prime locations across the United Arab Emirates. The company delivers projects that combine contemporary design, quality construction, and strategic investment appeal, with an emphasis on holistic wellness, community, and long-term value for both homeowners and investors. Its portfolio includes developments such as Wadi 645, 171 Garden Heights, JAD288, and J188, reflecting its commitment to thoughtful urban living and the highest standards. The company has projects under design worth AED1.18 billion across locations such as Meydan, Dubai South, Business Bay, Barsha Heights, and Al Barsha South. For more information, please visit https://jadglobal.ae/