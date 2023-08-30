This further enhances its service portfolio with advanced management capabilities for Samsung devices and Knox solutions.

Jacky’s Business Solutions LLC, one of the leading providers of B2B technology solutions, has today announced its strategic partnership with Samsung Gulf Electronics as its first Managed Services Provider (MSP) for the Mobile Enterprise Business in the UAE. This milestone collaboration underscores Jacky's commitment to delivering exceptional services and cutting-edge solutions to its enterprise customers.

Samsung's Knox MSP Program introduces a game-changing approach to enterprise device management, offering a unified platform, the Knox MSP Portal, to efficiently manage Knox services on behalf of enterprise clients. As an authorized MSP partner, Jacky's Business Solutions gains access to this powerful platform, enhancing its service portfolio with advanced management capabilities for Samsung devices and Knox solutions.

Through the Knox MSP Portal, Jacky's can seamlessly support multiple enterprise clients, offering efficient onboarding, management, and deployment of Knox services on their devices. This streamlined approach ensures seamless service delivery, better resource utilization, and a more comprehensive customer experience.

This partnership empowers Jacky's Business Solutions to deliver a range of differentiated services designed to streamline operations, bolster security, and drive efficiency for enterprise customers, including:

Cost Savings: By eliminating the need for in-house IT managers and leveraging economies of scale, Jacky's helps enterprise customers reduce IT costs significantly.

Operational Efficiency: With 24/7 monitoring, reduced downtime, and the removal of infrastructure management burdens, customers can focus on core activities while Jacky's manages their technology ecosystem.

Enhanced Security and Support: Jacky's ensures high availability of preventive and reactive support services, enhancing security measures and providing customers with peace of mind.

Stress Reduction: By taking on the responsibility of IT management, Jacky's enables customers to concentrate on core competencies, business growth, and scalability.

Expert Advice: Leveraging its deep expertise, Jacky's offers industry-leading advice in collaboration with Samsung, equipping enterprise customers with optimal solutions.

"We are excited to announce the extension of our partnership with Samsung as their first MSP for the Mobile Enterprise Business in the UAE," said Ashish Panjabi, COO at Jacky's Business Solutions. "This collaboration reflects our dedication to offering innovative solutions that drive operational excellence, cost savings, and enhanced security for our esteemed enterprise customers. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Knox MSP Program to elevate our service offerings to new heights."

Samsung also expressed confidence in the partnership. Fadi Abu Shamat Head of MX Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics said, "Jacky's Business Solutions has consistently demonstrated exceptional expertise and service capabilities. We are confident that their involvement as our first MSP partner in the UAE will deliver exceptional value to our mutual customers."

This partnership between Jacky's Business Solutions and Samsung marks an exciting new chapter in technology service delivery in the UAE, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. Through this collaboration, both companies are poised to revolutionize enterprise mobility and management, setting new industry standards for efficiency, security, and customer satisfaction