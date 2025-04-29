AED 300M-plus investment brings world-class football, cricket, shooting, cycling and jogging track facilities to JA Lake View Hotel, JA Beach Hotel, and JA Palm Tree Court

Ambitious project includes the region’s finest indoor shooting range and purpose-built, elite international standard training grounds

DUBAI: JA Sports & Shooting Club in Jebel Ali, Dubai, a world-class sporting destination being created through a significant investment of more than AED 300 million, will be opening later this year with construction already underway on the landmark new development.

Set to open in phases from the end of this summer, the expansive, multi-sport complex will feature international-standard football and cricket facilities, a cutting-edge indoor shooting range, and integrated cycling and jogging track facilities that connect seamlessly with the nearby JA Lake View Hotel, JA Beach Hotel, and JA Palm Tree Court.

Purpose-built to serve both elite athletes and active leisure seekers, the facility is set to become a leading hub for professional training, competition, and community engagement, significantly enhancing Dubai’s position as a global sports destination.

Importantly, with major new developments underway across Palm Jebel Ali and Dubai South, JA Sports & Shooting Club is ideally positioned to serve the growing residential and visitor communities in the area. It is expected to become a vibrant hub for sport, wellbeing, and recreation that adds lasting value to the region’s evolving landscape.

Mr Tariq Baker, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Dutco, the owning company, said: “This landmark facility represents our vision to not only boost the sporting infrastructure of Dubai and the wider region, but also to contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s hospitality sector.

“By integrating this project with JA Lake View Hotel, JA Beach Hotel, and JA Palm Tree Court, we’re creating a destination that supports elite performance, promotes healthy living, and attracts visitors from around the world.

“Crucially, the development also aligns perfectly with the strategic visions set out by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai – in the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 to make Dubai one of the world’s most wellbeing-focused cities. We are proud to play our part in realising this ambition.”

Commenting on the development, Stuart Gibb, Group General Manager, JA Sports, added: “We’re excited about the progress on a major new development at JA Sports & Shooting Club. This project represents a significant investment of more than AED 300 million and will include international-standard football and cricket facilities, an indoor shooting range, and integrated cycling and jogging track facilities. Once completed, it’s set to elevate the Club as one of Dubai’s premier sports destinations.”

Professional-grade football and cricket facilities

At the heart of the development will be six floodlit, international-size football pitches, designed to meet the needs of professional teams each with its own goal keeping and skills training areas, as well as dedicated home and away training bases. Two of the pitches will feature 500-seat stands.

Players will benefit from dedicated changing rooms and access to an exclusive 800 sqm turf farm, ensuring year-round, high-performance pitch conditions that meet the highest global standards.

For cricket, the complex will offer a pristine international-standard oval, with professional-grade training nets and dedicated changing facilities. The ground’s design includes a grass bank for casual viewing and a 100-seat stand, balancing spectator accessibility with a relaxed, inclusive atmosphere.

Both the football and cricket facilities are expected to open after the summer this year.

Indoor shooting range sets new standards for region

A highlight of the new development is a 15,000 sqm indoor shooting facility, the first of its kind in the region. It will feature 25m and 50m pistol ranges, as well as a 200m multifunctional shotgun and rifle range – making it a pioneering destination for both competitive and recreational shooting.

The shooting facility is currently targeting an opening in early 2026, with February as a tentative milestone – although timelines remain flexible to accommodate final construction and testing phases.

Alongside the ranges, a stylish on-site restaurant will provide a unique social and leisure element, enhancing the visitor experience and encouraging longer, more fulfilling stays.

Cycling and jogging track facilities

Promoting health and wellbeing beyond traditional sport, the project also includes dedicated cycling and jogging track facilities that integrate directly with JA Lake View Hotel, JA Beach Hotel, and JA Palm Tree Court. These tracks are designed to provide scenic, accessible jogging and serious running routes for all fitness levels, enabling guests to combine wellness with nature and hospitality in one connected environment.

The JA Sports & Shooting Club project underscores JA Resorts & Hotels’ long-standing commitment to excellence, innovation, and the future of sport in Dubai and the UAE. With completion progressing on schedule, the facility is expected to attract local, regional, and international interest across multiple disciplines from elite competition to grassroots development and family recreation.

About JA Resorts & Hotels

A legacy UAE brand, JA Resorts & Hotels was opened in 1981 and has a widely recognised reputation for excellence in the management and operation of award-winning resorts and hotels. Taking its name from the original Jebel Ali (JA) Beach hotel, JA Resorts & Hotels portfolio now features 8 distinct properties across the UAE and Indian Ocean, each dedicated to curating unique experiences and creating unforgettable memories. Tropical escapes include JA Manafaru, the idyllic luxury island resort in pristine, lagoon ringed Haa Alifu Atoll, at the northern tip of the Maldives and JA Enchanted Island, a secluded hideaway of 10 exquisite villas on a private island, in the middle of the protected Saint Anne Marine Park in the Seychelles.

Within the UAE, guests can choose from the five-star JA Ocean View Hotel, along 'The Walk' in Jumeirah Beach Residence. Other enticing options include JA Resorts & Hotels at Jebel Ali Beach, spanning 1 million square metres of exciting activities and home to three unique properties with a total of 795 suites and rooms—the award-winning JA Beach Hotel, JA Palm Tree Court, and JA Lake View Hotel, a stunning golf-course-adjacent retreat that debuted in September 2019.

The JA Hatta Fort Hotel is Dubai's only mountain resort, a secluded getaway amidst the stunning Hajar Mountains landscape. The Manor by JA is the latest addition to the portfolio, a 247 key corporate hotel located in Al Furjan, Dubai, opened in January 2020. JA Resorts & Hotels is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 40 brands with over 800 hotels in 100 countries.