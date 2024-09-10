Dubai, U.A.E: iyris (formerly RedSea), the global, sustainable AgriTech business pioneering heat reduction solutions for covered agriculture, announces a strategic partnership with Hyma Plastic, the market leader of Agricultural Polyethylene film products in Egypt.

‘The manufacturing, supply and distribution agreement’ appoints Hyma Plastic as the exclusive manufacturing, and distribution partner of iyris’ award-winning SecondSky greenhouse covers in Egypt.

This partnership ensures Egyptian customers can benefit from the heat blocking technology offered by SecondSky with a strategic partner capable of making this product available through its world class manufacturing capabilities and local distribution network.

Simon Stockil Growth Director, EMEA at iyris, commented:

“We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with Hyma Plastic in Egypt to make heat blocking greenhouse film technology more accessible to the Egyptian market. This agreement and partnership secure an accelerated deployment of SecondSky AGRI greenhouse films to growers and farmers across Egypt and aligns with our mission to provide relevant, scalable, sustainable solutions to address the unique challenges faced by farmers in hot climates.”

SecondSky AGRI greenhouse films block near infrared heat radiation. The technology has already been successfully tested and proven under extreme climate conditions in Egypt, including a 25ha installation in a government owned site run by international grower, Lokal Harvest.

SecondSky extends the growing season and can reduce energy and water consumption by over 30% which has delivered a payback to farmers within a single crop cycle.

Aly Samy Fahmy, Deputy CEO at Hyma Plastic - Hyma Foam, commented:

“Our customers’ crops suffer from major heat stress in their greenhouses, and our ability to add a globally recognized heat blocking technology to our AGRI product portfolio is an increasingly essential innovation needed to secure yield, quality and profitability for our customers.

Our business strives to be at the leading edge of innovation when it comes to the product portfolio we offer, and in SecondSky we know the simplicity of deployment conceals a highly innovative drop-in solution.”

With increased customer demand for iyris products across Egypt, iyris’ partnership with Hyma Plastic follows its Memorandum of Understanding with Magrabi Agriculture - the leading Egyptian fresh produce provider to 60 countries - earlier this year.

iyris’ sustainable agriculture technologies are now deployed and used by growers in eleven countries across five continents and are now available in Egypt in AGRI products by HYMA PLASTIC.

About Iyris (formerly RedSea)

iyris is a world leading, sustainable AgriClimate Tech company advancing commercial farming for low to mid tech farmers in hot climates globally. Its patented, proprietary technologies reduce water and energy consumption by up to 30%. iyris’ mission is to help feed the world sustainably.

Serving a global recurring market of >$6 billion, iyris’ technologies are deployed in eleven countries, across five continents - from Spain to Saudi Arabia - with high-profile partnerships such as a collaboration with the UAE’s leading Agriculture company Silal and global plastics manufacturers such as Armando Alvarez.

Through easy to adopt AgriClimate technology products, including the award-winning SecondSky greenhouse covers, iyris products tackle the real and increasingly urgent challenges of extreme heat and water scarcity in agriculture.

iyris’ innovative solutions provide growers with extended growing seasons more sustainably, by increased yields and profitability, and resource savings - while boosting local, regional and global food supply chains.

More information can be found at: www.iyris.com

About Hyma Plastic

Founded in 1975, Hyma Plastic is a leading manufacturer of various polyethylene film products in the region. The core business is allocated to producing Agriculture, Geomembrane and Packaging products using the finest materials & most advanced machinery.

With a production capacity of over 65,000 tons annually, Hyma Plastic is the market leader of Polyethylene film products in Africa and the Middle East. The company’s global presence can be observed in a number of mega and governmental agriculture projects, from gold mining to airport runways, spanning all continents.

At Hyma we believe in mutual collaborations, and our agreement with iyris' is a step in that direction. This is a partnership that will not only help us further innovate our product portfolio but will enable us to offer our clients more sustainable and environmentally suitable films, especially given the impacts of climate change and global warming, to assure a better crop. It is partnerships like these that will support our vision Hyma 2030, to continue innovating and to grow sustainably into the future we all strive for.

More information can be found on: www.Hyma-plastic.com