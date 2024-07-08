United Arab Emirates: iwantanidea.com, a UAE based creative & communications consultancy, has officially launched operations across the country. Founded by seasoned and senior PR and communications professional Omar Khan, iwantanidea.com is a new service that offers bold, creative ideas, bespoke communication strategies and highly professional PR consultation to small-medium enterprises.

iwantanidea.com is a service curated for entrepreneurs, start-ups and SME’s to support with ideas, strategies and consultation related to brand awareness, PR or marketing strategies, events, product or service launches, social media campaigns and other creative communication tactics. The nature of the service allows a client to purchase bespoke and creative proposals based off a given brief, whilst retaining full autonomy and rights to bring the idea to life themselves, or through partnering with one of iwantanidea.com’s preferred and recommended partners. At the helm of the new consultancy is Founder and CEO Omar Khan. With over a decade of professional experience within the PR and communications industry in the UAE, Omar brings together strategic-thinking and highly creative campaign ideas across a range of consumer-focused industries, including hospitality, F&B, luxury fashion and lifestyle.

The concept of iwantanidea.com is simple. Ideas have value. Whether they’re part of an overall brand strategy, cool concepts for a new business proposal, or part of an internal brainstorm that leads to a fully-fledged executable experience, these all take time, effort and creative insight to develop and deliver. iwantanidea.com believes that it’s important to remunerate agencies, freelancers and creative professionals for the work involved with producing an idea. While most current agency models include these services as part of their overall fee structure, iwantanidea.com offers the choice of a more affordable ‘pay as you go’ model, where clients can purchase bespoke strategies with creative ideas on an ad hoc basis. Each client is provided with an idea that is meticulously produced with relevance to the brief, taking into consideration current trends, insights and data from reputable and locally relevant sources. iwantanidea.com is suited to entrepreneurs, start-ups and SME’s who want creative ideas and professional consultancy to help elevate their businesses, but may not necessarily be able to afford hefty retainer fees for communications and related services.

On launching the new consultancy, Founder and CEO Omar Khan commented “The PR and Communications industry needs a shake-up. With Dubai alone seeing a 550% annual rise in global SMEs attracted to the emirate, we need to be able to provide affordable communication services to a phenomenally fast-growing market segment that wants big, bold and creative ideas to help take their businesses to the next level. However, with hefty retainer fees predominantly the only option provided by reputable agencies in the Middle East, many SME’s are unfortunately unable to afford the investment. This is where iwantanidea.com comes into the picture. We provide individual project and tailored rates depending on the scale of the brief, offering more cost-friendly alternatives for clients whilst still ensuring strategic, creative and relevant thinking at its highest level. I’m very excited to be launching iwantanidea.com in the market and look forward to working together with clients, the industry and the region on bringing big ideas to life that are both memorable and impactful.”

iwantanidea.com also acts as a conduit to leaders within the communications and creative industry. Placing emphasis and value on the quality of its creative ideas, the service works seamlessly with its network of professionals to ensure flawless execution of the ideas it produces. Whatever the client brief may be, iwantanidea.com is able to give brands the professional guidance and direction they need to drive awareness to new audiences, delivering satisfaction to clients and contributing to the overall success of the regions flourishing SME ecosystem.

About iwantanidea.com

About the Founder

Omar Khan is a strategic-thinking and highly creative communications professional. Raised in the UAE, Omar’s background draws extensive experience across a range of consumer-focused industries, particularly across hospitality, F&B, luxury fashion and lifestyle. He began his career managing operations for several leading establishments in London, before transferring his many years of knowledge and skills to handle PR and communications for global and local brands in the Middle East.

Throughout his career, he has worked with International brands including Marriott International, The Hyatt Group, Four Seasons, Rixos, Taj Hotels, World’s 50 Best, Deliveroo, McDonald’s UAE, Dyson, General Motors, Loro Piana, GUCCI, Hugo Boss, Patek Philippe, LINDBERG, VIACOM and many more.

Omar recognizes the positive impact and benefits of connecting the right minds with the right experiences and subsequently strives to deliver an authentic vision to build brand recognition, loyalty and memorable moments for all those involved. His ability to successfully respond to brand objectives and adapt to new industries has enabled him to build the requisite knowledge and experience to truly understand the consumer journey at every single level and to the finest detail. His unique skill set, undeniable passion and professional expertise powers him to provide creative, logical and adaptable solutions that contribute to the overall success of projects through a combination of innovation, initiative and integrity.