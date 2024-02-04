Cairo- Egypt: The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) has announced the opening of the 19th round of its Graduation Projects Support Program. Students are to apply their graduation projects in the fields of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) during the period from the 28th of January to the 29th of February 2024.

The program targets senior-year students enrolled in faculties of engineering, computer science, and information systems in the Egyptian universities and institutes.

ITIDA allocates a fund of EGP 30k per project to selected winning graduation projects following review and assessment by a group of experts. The Graduation Projects Support Program is designed to inspire and support innovative students in universities, while encouraging the youth’s contribution to strengthening the knowledge-based economy.

The program is part of the Information Technology Academia Collaboration (ITAC) initiative and aims to support and promote innovation among university students.

Since the launch of ITAC in 2006, the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) has financed 1482 graduation, totaling EGP 6.85 million. The program has engaged 33 universities since its inception in 2006.

ITIDA’s ITAC program aims to boost the Egyptian ICT Industry by fostering collaboration between industry and academia, to develop innovative products based on research, thus positioning Egyptian ICT companies at the forefront of the ICT market, locally and globally.

For more, visit: https://itida.gov.eg/English/Programs/Graduation/Pages/default.aspx