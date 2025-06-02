Abu Dhabi – e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&, has been recognised as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Gulf Countries Colocation Services 2025 Vendor Assessment. This recognition highlights e& enterprise’s leadership in delivering enterprise-grade colocation services that support mission-critical workloads, including enterprise business applications, cloud, SaaS, AI, high performance computing (HPC), and data-intensive solutions.

As businesses in the UAE and GCC accelerate their digital transformation, the demand for secure, scalable, and high-performance infrastructure continues to rise. e& enterprise empowers businesses of all sizes, including startups, UAE-based commercial and government entities and multinational organisations to scale operations efficiently without the complexity of building their own data centres. Additionally, e& enterprise supports key industry verticals, including regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, government, and telecommunications, that require strict local data residency, sovereignty, and compliance.

Ahmed Al Hammadi, Vice President of Cloud & Digital Infrastructure, e& enterprise, said: “We believe being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Gulf Countries Colocation Services 2025 reflects our ability to innovate and provide businesses with flexible, scalable and secure colocation services to host business-critical enterprise applications including cloud computing, AI, HPC and more while ensuring compliance with data sovereignty and security requirements. Our state-of-the-art facilities, robust connectivity and operational excellence allow businesses to scale without the complexities of building and managing their own data centres, enabling them to focus on growth and innovation.”

e& enterprise operates a network of 11 strategically located data centres across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, offering businesses a secure, high-performance environment for hosting AI, cloud, and high-density applications. These facilities ensure seamless connectivity and meet the compliance needs of both local and multinational organisations.

Shahin Hashim, Associate Research Director - Digital Infrastructure, IDC, added,

"e& enterprise has established itself as a significant provider of secure and scalable colocation services in the GCC, supporting both traditional and next-generation infrastructure needs. Its focus on hybrid IT and multi-cloud solutions reflects the growing demand for flexible, compliant, and performance-driven platforms in a digital-first economy. As regulatory and scalability requirements become more complex, e& enterprise’s investments position it as a notable option for organisations accelerating their digital transformation agendas."

By helping businesses scale with AI, cloud services, and data-intensive solutions, e& enterprise is positioning the UAE as a hub for AI and digital transformation in the GCC region. With a focus on sustainability and energy-efficient technologies, e& enterprise provides businesses with the flexibility and performance they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise is a digital transformation leader supporting governments and large-scale organisations in building and scaling their digital core.

Through optimising operations, enhancing customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the evolving digital world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Oman, Türkiye, Qatar, and South Africa, e& enterprise brings cutting-edge digital scalable solutions designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organisations and executives across industries.

With a proven track record as a trusted digital transformation partner, technical expertise, and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, e& enterprise provides collaborative tailored solutions that empower customers to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market.

. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.