Bahrain - The American School of Bahrain (ASB) recently held the graduation ceremony of its second cohort of students for the 2024-2025 academic year. The event was attended by H.E. Ms. Nawal Ibrahim Al Khater, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Education, along with school officials, parents of the graduates, and a host of guests.

ASB’s Director Dave McMaster, remarked, “The graduates of this class embody our vision of developing a generation that is aware, skilled, and ready to lead positive change for a better tomorrow. We are proud to be part of the remarkable educational landscape of Bahrain, strengthened by the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the consistent support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. This support has allowed us to deliver an education that meets the highest global standards.”

Dr. Juan Saavedra, Middle and High School Principal, also shared his pride in the students, saying: “Today is not just a conclusion; it’s the start of a promising future. Our students have shown their strength and talent in all areas, and we are sure they will continue to excel and enrich the world around them. We deeply appreciate the Ministry of Education for its dedicated support of private schools, in line with its commitment to public education.”

Established in 2020, ASB offers a comprehensive American and international educational program, alongside the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme. The school emphasizes academic excellence, innovation, global-mindedness, and community leadership. It was recently awarded an “Outstanding” rating by Bahrain’s Education and Training Quality Authority (BQA), the highest rating a school can achieve.

Several distinguished students were recognized for their achievements during the ceremony, and the event was filled with an air of pride and happiness as each graduate marked this significant milestone in their journey.

About the American School of Bahrain:

American School of Bahrain offers a holistic and challenging American and international educational program founded on the pillars of academic excellence, happiness, innovation, international mindedness, balance, community leadership, and cultural respect. ASB was awarded an “Outstanding” rating by Bahrain‘s Education and Training Quality Authority (BQA), the highest distinction granted by the national regulator - recognizing the school’s distinction in leadership, training and student achievement.

With experienced leadership, dedicated and caring educators, and state-of-the-art facilities, ASB inspires students to pursue their passions and become lifelong learners. As an Esol Education school, ASB is part of a family of exceptional international schools around the world in locations such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Hong Kong, Cairo, Nicosia, and Lebanon.