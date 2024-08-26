Cairo – August: The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CARITech, a leading provider of innovative digital technology solutions for the global banking sector. This partnership aims to enhance mutual cooperation and enable CARITech to benefit from the high-quality training, certification, consultation, and assessment services provided by Software Engineering Competence Center (SECC). Additionally, the MoU outlines the exchange of expertise and insights between the two parties to elevate knowledge and enhance efficiency.

The MoU was signed by Eng. Ahmed ElZaher, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), and Dr. Ismail Ali, CEO of CARITech. The signing ceremony was also attended by Dr. Haitham Hamza, Acting Chairman of the Software Engineering Competence Center (SECC), along with several officials from both organizations.

For his part, Eng. Ahmed ElZaher, CEO of ITIDA, reaffirmed the agency's commitment to supporting Egyptian IT companies and enhancing their global competitiveness through strategic partnerships. These partnerships are designed to drive innovation in the software industry, focusing on skill development, improving digital talent efficiency, and accrediting them with international certifications. He further explained that ITIDA aims to provide a comprehensive suite of training, consultancy, and international certification services through these partnerships. This approach not only enhances the capabilities of IT companies but also ensures the quality of their services, thereby strengthening Egypt’s position as a global hub for exporting IT services.

ElZaher also highlighted ITIDA's continuous efforts to develop programs and initiatives that support IT companies growth, such as the ‘Export IT Rebate’ Program and the 'Train to Hire’ ' program, aiming at bridging the gap between the IT talents and the high-market demand for advanced technical and linguistic skills.

On this occasion, Dr. Ismail Ali, the founder and CEO of CARITech, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, saying: “We are proud of our partnership with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), the leading entity in developing and growing the IT sector in Egypt. This partnership enables our employees to benefit from the training, certifications, and consultancy services provided by ITIDA. This contributes to reinforcing our firm commitment to strategically investing in our employees, enhancing their efficiency, and qualifying them in line with the highest international standards, while providing them with promising career paths.”

He continued: “Our partnership also facilitates the exchange of information and expertise between CARITech and ITIDA through different forums. CARITech strives to stay continuously informed of the latest trends in the IT sector to improve its competitiveness in global markets. The company currently provides services to a group of banks, particularly in the Americas, focusing on the transformation and development of core banking systems as well as round-the-clock (24/7) technical support. CARITech plans to extend its services to the Middle East and Africa in the near future.”

CARITech has recognized the success of its partnership with SECC and the exceptional expertise of its consultants in providing specialized services. This collaboration has significantly contributed to the efficiency of the software development processes, enabling CARITech to achieve Level 3 certification in the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Development and Services—one of the most prestigious global quality certifications in the software industry.

It is worth noting that CARITech has a team of skilled software engineers with over 15 years of experience, who form the backbone of the company, enabling the delivery of superior digital banking solutions. CARITech has also developed advanced solutions to address gaps in the banking sector and plans to share this expertise to enhance the local IT ecosystem while meeting the needs of distinguished global clients and adhering to international standards.

Established in 2001, the Software Engineering Competence Center (SECC) provides training, consultancy, assessment, and international certification services in various software engineering and IT service management areas. These include global frameworks like CMMI, COBIT® 2019, DevOps, Agile, ITIL®, and TOGAF, all aimed at advancing and elevating the software engineering field.

About CARITech:

Founded in 2020, CARITech aspires to introduce innovative digital technology solutions to the global banking sector, thereby eliminating technological barriers and bridging the legacy gap with world-class services that minimize manual interventions.

As a trusted partner, CARITech has facilitated numerous banks and financial institutions in the Americas in replacing legacy core banking systems and adopting modern technologies, thereby enhancing their competitiveness and operational efficiency while concurrently reducing costs.

CARITech offers a comprehensive suite of services, including the efficient adoption of new systems, the replacement or modernization of legacy core banking systems, specialized consultations on financial technology best practices, and round-the-clock (24/7) support services and training banks’ employees.

Its proprietary “DATUM” software provides robust data management solutions, addressing challenges such as data auditing, obfuscation, and integration from multiple sources to meet evolving customer requirements.

Following its success in the Americas, CARITech aims to expand its operations into Africa and the Middle East, combining local expertise with a global reach.