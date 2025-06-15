SICO Capital, a leading provider for asset management, brokerage, and investment banking, headquartered in Riyadh and licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (License No. 08096-37), announced today that it has received two prestigious awards at the Sanadeq Investment Forum 2024. The recognition highlights SICO Capital’s strong fund management track record and its commitment to delivering long-term value for investors across its asset management, investment banking, and brokerage services.

SICO Capital’s MENA Equity Fund (formerly known as SICO GCC Dividend Growth Fund) was recognized as the Best Performance Investment Fund Award for 5 Years in Gulf Equity Funds Category in Saudi Financial Market, and its Money Market Fund (MMF) was named Best Performance Investment Fund Award for Murabaha and Liquidity Funds with Assets of Less than SR 1 billion in Saudi Financial Market 2024. These awards highlight the firm’s consistent outperformance and strategic focus on delivering resilient, Shariah-compliant investment solutions.

Wissam Haddad, CEO of SICO Capital, commented, “We are truly honored to receive this recognition from the Sanadeq Investment Forum. These accolades underscore our team's in-depth market expertise, disciplined approach, and unwavering commitment to delivering the best results for our investors. The success of both our MENA Equity Fund and Money Market Fund showcases the effectiveness of our active management and the value of local insights in capturing regional growth. Looking ahead, we remain focused on innovation, performance, and expanding our range of Shariah-compliant products to align with our clients’ financial goals.”

SICO Capital's MENA Equity Fund (formerly known as SICO GCC Dividend Growth Fund), received top honors for its impressive five-year performance, achieving a remarkable return of 185%. This significantly exceeds its benchmark, which recorded a return of 74% during the same period. The fund aims to deliver long-term capital appreciation by investing in diversified, Shariah-compliant equities across the MENA region. Over the past five years, it has demonstrated strong risk-adjusted returns.

SICO Capital’s Money Market Fund has been recognized with the Best Money Market Fund award, showcasing its strong performance in capital preservation, liquidity management, and consistent returns within a Shariah-compliant framework. Since its launch in June 2016, the Fund has aimed to maximize short-term returns while safeguarding capital and ensuring high liquidity, a goal it has successfully achieved over the years. As of Q1 2025, the Fund has delivered a five-year cumulative return of 19.88%, surpassing its benchmark return of 18.51%, and a one-year return of 5.96%. The Fund’s portfolio primarily consists of deposits (77%) and sukuk (23%), with investments spread across Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

About SICO Capital

SICO Capital is a full-service financial services firm that offers a comprehensive range of services and products to individual, institutional and corporate clients. SICO Capital has a paid-up capital of SAR 60.0 million and is incorporated as a closed joint stock company (CJSC) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) under Commercial Registration No. (1010259328). SICO Capital is licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) under Authorization No. (37-08096) and commenced operations on 20/06/2009 (previously under Muscat Capital). Our comprehensive licenses allow us to offer the full spectrum of capital market activities such as Arranging, Advising, Custody, Dealing, Managing Investments and Operating Fund. SICO Capital manages SAR 7 billion in AUMs (as of March 31, 2024) across mutual funds and discretionary portfolios, we aim to service our clients to achieve their investment objectives through our research driven investment process, insightful financial advisory while operating in a client-centric, high-performance culture. SICO Capital is 100% owned by SICO BSC , Bahrain, SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with more than USD 8 bn in assets under management (AUM).

