Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has been ranked Global #1 Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) in the 2025 Bloomberg and LSEG Data & Analytics Islamic Syndications League Tables, marking five consecutive years of leadership in the Islamic syndications market.

The Bloomberg ranking highlights the Corporation’s strength in originating and leading complex Islamic syndicated trade finance transactions, supported by its ability to mobilize a broad and diversified global investor base. Complementing this, the Refinitiv ranking reflects ITFC’s consistent leadership and strong market credibility.

Together, these recognitions confirm ITFC’s central role in mobilizing public and private investors worldwide to finance OIC member countries, while delivering scalable Islamic trade finance solutions that meet client needs and remain aligned with its development mandate.

Commenting on the achievement, Eng. Adeeb Y. Al Aama, Chief Executive Officer of ITFC, said: “Achieving the #1 global ranking in both the Bloomberg and LSEG Data & Analytics Islamic Syndications League Tables in 2025 reflects the strength, consistency, and credibility of ITFC’s syndication platform and global reach. These recognitions demonstrate the confidence of the international financial community in ITFC’s ability to originate and lead high-quality Islamic syndicated transactions. We remain grateful to our syndication partners for their continued trust and commitment.”

Bloomberg and LSEG Data & Analytics Islamic Syndications League Tables are compiled using comprehensive market transaction data and are widely accessed by financial institutions through Bloomberg and LSEG Data & Analytics data platforms and terminals.

About the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$92 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.

