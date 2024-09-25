UAE – The UAE, ranked as the 3rd largest destination for Italian jewelry exports, is welcoming more than 40 prominent Italian jewelry manufacturers at the Italy Pavilion during the 54th Middle East Watch & Jewelry Show. This event will be held from September 25 to 29, 2024, at Hall 4 at the Sharjah Expo Centre and will feature some of the top global brands.

Organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), designed by Artex, in collaboration with the Italian Confederation of Craft Traders and SMEs (CNA), this showcase aligns with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ mission to promote the Italian jewelry sector internationally. The Italian lounge will provide an additional opportunity for the Italian brands participating to showcase their products to the visitors.

The UAE’s strong demand for luxury goods offers signiﬁcant opportunities for Italian jewelers seeking to expand their presence in the region. According to the latest available trade data, Italy’s exports to the UAE reached EUR 525 million, accounting for roughly 7.9% of the market share. The distinctiveness of “Made in Italy” jewelry lies in its exceptional craftsmanship, creative design, precision, and innovation.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said: “Italy has a century-old craftsmanship tradition of excellence in the jewelry sector and the UAE has one of the fastest-growing luxury markets, with a huge demand for artistic ﬂair, style, creativity, and innovation that are synonymous with the Italian jewelry and watch industry. Italian exports to the UAE are constantly growing, and the jewelry sector ranks ﬁrst among the many Italian products exported to the UAE. In 2023, the total exports of Italian jewelry to the UAE reached EUR 1.1 billion, with an annual increase of around 15%. We are very proud every year to be present — thanks to the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and the Italian Confederation of Craft Traders and SMEs (CNA) — at the Middle East Watch & Jewelry Show in Sharjah to promote the excellence of Italian timeless jewelry to a distinguished audience of media, buyers and stakeholders.”

Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Director of the UAE’s ITA ofﬁce, commented: “The 54th edition of the Watch and Jewelry Middle East Show underscores the strategic signiﬁcance of the UAE for Italy’s jewelry industry. According to the most recent available trade data, as of May 2024, Italy is the 3rd global supplier of jewelry to this market. The export value has seen a 14.2% increase, reaching EUR 542 million in the ﬁrst 5 months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. In a country like the UAE, where demand for luxury goods is consistently growing, this exhibition presents even more opportunities for Italian jewelers looking to export to the UAE, reﬂecting the importance of the UAE-Italy business and trade relationship.”

Soldani added: “The presence of the ITA Dubai lounge at events like the 54th Watch and Jewelry Middle East Show highlights Italy's commitment to promoting its luxury brands and fostering international business relationships. By facilitating connections between Italian companies and potential buyers, ITA Dubai plays a crucial role in enhancing Italy's reputation in the global luxury market. The support not only helps companies maximize their impact at the trade show but also paves the way for lasting partnerships and growth in the region.”

As sustainability becomes increasingly important in the UAE, driven by growing consumer awareness of the environmental impact of the jewelry industry, the trend toward eco-conscious practices is expected to gain further momentum. Italian jewelry exporters are adapting to this shift by embracing sustainability, ethical practices, and transparency throughout their production and supply chains, in alignment with global climate goals and sustainable production standards.

