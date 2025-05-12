DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience, today announced the winners of its 2024 ProPartner Awards for the Middle East & CIS during the company’s annual ProPartner Summit in Dubai on May 07. These awards celebrate the remarkable achievements and dedication of partners within the Veeam ProPartner Network who have gone above and beyond in demonstrating outstanding performance, innovation, and commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and support to regional customers.

“We are proud to honour the winners of the 2024 Veeam ProPartner Awards, who exemplify excellence in delivering modern data protection and cyber resilience across the Middle East and CIS. These partners are instrumental in helping regional organizations navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape, where data availability and rapid recovery are business-critical,” said Kinda Baydoun, Director, Channel Sales - EMEA East at Veeam.

“According to the newly released 2025 Veeam Ransomware Trends and Proactive Strategies Report, 70% of the organizations surveyed still experienced a cyber-attack in the past year and out of those attacked only 10% recovered more than 90% of their data, while 57% recovered less than 50%. This underlines the urgent need for proactive, reliable, and partner-led data protection strategies. Together with our ProPartners, we are empowering customers to build cyber-resilient infrastructures and ensure business continuity under any circumstances. As we move into 2025 and beyond, Veeam remains committed to working hand-in-hand with our partner ecosystem to protect what matters most — data,” she said.

Veeam, operating through a channel ecosystem, acknowledges partners who have not only excelled in offering Veeam solutions to joint customers but have also gone above and beyond in delivering best-in-class services and solutions that ensure businesses keep running smoothly. The following Veeam partners were recognized for their outstanding performance in 2024:

Middle East Top Performing Reseller of the year: Saudi Business Machines (SBM)

CIS Top Performing Reseller of the year: Horizon AS

Middle East Top Growth Reseller of the year: Integrated Systems - Oman

CIS Top Growth Reseller of the year: System soft Kazakhstan

Middle East Top Performing Cloud Partner of the year: ZainTech Solutions FZ-LLC

CIS Top Performing Cloud Partner of the year: Modern Server Solutions LLP

Middle East Top Growth Cloud Partner of the year: Edarat Group

CIS Top Growth Cloud Partner of the year: PG Cloud Services

Middle East Top Distributor of the year: Ingram Micro Saudi Arabia

Middle East Top Aggregator of the year: BPS Middle East

CIS Top Distributor of the year: Mont

KSA Top Partner of the year: Natcom

UAE Top Partner of the year: Alpha Data

Egypt Top Partner of the year: VAS Integrated Solutions

Gulf Top Partner of the year: Information & Communication Technology (ICT)

Levant (Iraq, Jordan & Lebanon) Top Partner of the year (can be either VAR or VCSP): Iridium Solutions

Middle East Top Kasten Partner of the year: Jeraisy Computer & Communication Services

Middle East Top VDC Partner of the year: ProTech

Middle East Top VASP of the year: CCI

EMEA Veeam Authorized Education Center of the year: Skillsoft Middle East

“In an era where cyber-attacks, outages, and natural disasters pose significant threats to business continuity, the need for robust data protection and rapid recovery has never been more critical,” continued Kinda. “Veeam Data Platform addresses these challenges by consolidating essential capabilities into a single, manageable solution designed to keep businesses running smoothly, regardless of the circumstances.”

The latest version of Veeam Data Platform provides a single platform that delivers data resilience across cloud, on-premises and hybrid platforms bringing together powerful data protection, secure migration, seamless cloud integration, and the industry’s most advanced end-to-end ransomware protection.

With advanced features for secure migration and cloud integration, Veeam Data Cloud delivers resilient data protection and recovery, all through cloud-native backup and storage services. By helping organizations meet regulatory compliance goals while minimizing risks, Veeam is committed to ensuring that all company data remains secure and accessible.

