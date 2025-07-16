Cairo, Egypt – CI Capital Asset Management (CIAM), Egypt’s leading asset manager and a Forbes Top 40 asset manager in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, a subsidiary of CI Capital Holding (CICH.CA), announced the successful close of the subscription in the country’s first open-ended sustainable equity fund — the “Misr Green – Sustainability (ESG) Fund” — a pioneering first of its kind product in Egypt’s investment landscape made available for individuals and institutions. The fund aims to invest in sustainability compliant EGX stocks (ESG), having surpassed the target size with a 400% coverage ratio. The company thanked its clients and partners in success for their continued trust and support.

The fund will be available for daily subscription and redemption requests starting this month, through the different Egyptian banks and CI Capital Fixed Income Brokerage, acting as receiving entities.

The fund reflects CI Capital's commitment to supporting and contributing to Egypt’s sustainable development goals, as global studies have shown that sustainable investments outperform over the long term despite the recent challenges in some international markets.

The Misr Green – Sustainability (ESG) Fund invests in the stocks of the 30 best-performing listed companies on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), selected for their leadership in environmental, social responsibility, and governance (ESG) standards across a diversified range of sectors.

The launch of this fund marks a significant milestone in CIAM’s leadership and innovation in the field, as it is the first ESG-focused public equity fund accessible through Egyptian banks. This initiative comes as global studies continue to show that sustainable investments outperform conventional alternatives on a risk-adjusted basis over the long term, despite recent short-term market volatility.

Upon the opening of the subscription period, Dr. Amr Abol Enein, CEO and Managing Director of CI Capital Asset Management, had commented: “The launch of the Misr Green – Sustainability (ESG) Fund is a new chapter in our ongoing effort to offer innovative, impact-driven investment products to both institutional and individual investors. We are proud to be the first asset manager in Egypt to provide a public equity fund that systematically integrates ESG principles — in line with global best practices and our internal sustainability policy,”

CI Capital Asset Management is the largest asset manager in Egypt, with the largest assets under management (AUM), the largest number of funds and mandates, and the widest product variety. The firm was ranked again among the top 40 asset managers in the Middle East for 2025 by Forbes Middle East. CIAM currently manages assets exceeding EGP 82 billion, one of the highest in Egypt, and has received multiple awards for its leadership in asset management across Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa.

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (Ticker: CICH EY, CICH.CA) is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services.

Through its headquarters in Cairo, and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions, to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high-net-worth and individual investors.

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market-leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research. Through its subsidiary, Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs.

Additionally, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 4,000 employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets, and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.

Banque Misr, one of Egypt and Africa’s most renowned financial banks, is the majority shareholder of CI Capital Holding.

For more information, please contact CI’s Marcom Department

Email: media@cicapital.com

Or visit us on social media:

https://linktr.ee/cicapitalholding