The developer has also unveiled its new Sales Gallery and state-of-the-art Customer Happiness Centre

Dubai, UAE: In a major step forward in its project delivery strategy, Prestige One Developments has officially appointed Al Shafar Engineering – one of the UAE’s most respected construction firms – as the main contractor for its upcoming projects.

The agreement was signed at Prestige One’s headquarters, with the ceremony attended by Ajmal Saifi, CEO of Prestige One Developments, and Saif Ali Abdulla Al Shafar, CEO of Al Shafar Engineering.

This is a significant collaboration that brings together two industry leaders who share a common vision: delivering quality, embracing innovation, and executing projects with precision. The partnership further bolsters Prestige One’s ability to deliver landmark developments built to the highest standards of engineering and architectural integrity.

“Bringing a firm of Al Shafar Engineering’s calibre on board speaks to our deep commitment to construction excellence and our trust in partners who align with our long-term vision,” said Ajmal Saifi. “Their proven expertise and operational strength perfectly complement the elevated standards we uphold across our expansive portfolio.”

Commenting on the partnership, Saif Ali Abdulla Al Shafar remarked: “Prestige One Developments has demonstrated remarkable momentum and a clear executional ethos. We are proud to collaborate with a partner that mirrors our values of quality and forward-thinking delivery.”

This announcement comes at a time of rapid expansion for Prestige One. The company recently opened its cutting-edge Customer Happiness Centre and expanded its Sales Gallery at Marina Plaza – clear indicators of its ongoing investment in exceptional client service and engagement infrastructure.

Further reinforcing its upward trajectory, Prestige One has also appointed Power Axes International Foundation to take the lead on a major upcoming residential project, adding yet another milestone to its delivery momentum.

With a development portfolio now exceeding AED 10 billion, Prestige One Developments continues to strengthen its presence through strategic partnerships, forward-thinking design, and a steadfast focus on delivering top-tier construction.

About Prestige One Developments

Prestige One Developments is a leading Dubai-based real estate developer dedicated to creating immersive lifestyle experiences that go beyond traditional living spaces. With a steadfast focus on customer needs, community values, and visionary design, Prestige One crafts high-end residential environments tailored for discerning buyers. Each development reflects a commitment to experiential living – blending iconic architecture, refined interiors, and thoughtfully curated amenities to enrich both residents’ lives and the vibrant communities they inhabit.

