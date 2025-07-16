Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, has enacted amendments to select legislation through DIFC Laws Amendment Law, Law No. 1 of 2005. This includes amendments to the Data Protection Law to provide additional protections and rights of action for Data Subjects in the DIFC. In addition, legislative amendments provide clarification to ensure DIFC Laws remain in line with international best practice.

Data Protection Law

DIFC has made amendments to the Data Protection Law to:

Introduce a Private Right of Action through the DIFC Courts, enhancing the rights and remedies available to data subjects whose personal data has been processed in contravention of the Data Protection Law.

Additional clarificatory amendments have been made, which include: Amendments to the scope of application and extra-territorial scope of the Data Protection Law. An update to Article 28 on Data Sharing to clarify the adequacy referential for assessing the suitability of third countries for receiving Personal Data.



Other Legislative Amendments

Certain clarificatory amendments have also been enacted in respect of the Law of Security, Insolvency Law and Employment.

Enactment

The Amendment Law were enacted on 8 July 2025 and came into effect on 15 July 2025. The Laws can be accessed via DIFC’s legal database.

