Dubai, UAE — Ripple, the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions, has today announced a strategic partnership with Ctrl Alt, a leading tokenization infrastructure platform. The partnership sees Ctrl Alt using Ripple’s institutional-grade digital asset custody technology to support the Dubai Land Department’s (DLD) pioneering Real Estate Tokenization Project by delivering scalable and secure storage for Dubai’s tokenized real estate title deeds, which are being issued on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Ctrl Alt, which announced its involvement in the DLD project last month, becomes Ripple’s first major custody partner in the UAE, underscoring the growing demand for secure, compliant digital asset infrastructure in the region. Ripple’s expanding global custody network now includes clients across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

“The Dubai Land Department’s Real Estate Tokenization Project is a perfect example of the type of forward-thinking, innovative initiative that is positioning Dubai at the heart of the global digital asset industry,” said Reece Merrick, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, at Ripple. “This is the first time a government real estate registration authority in the Middle East has tokenized property title deeds on a public blockchain. That the DLD has chosen the XRPL for this is really exciting and reinforces the XRPL’s credentials as the blockchain of choice for serious financial use cases. We’re delighted that Ctrl Alt has chosen our institutional-grade digital asset custody technology to support the delivery of this project.”

Ctrl Alt recently secured its VASP license from VARA, becoming the first VASP authorized to conduct Issuer-related services. This regulatory milestone formally connects token issuance with custody of real-world assets, enabling a compliant tokenization process, from asset issuance to secure custody, on-chain settlement, and lifecycle management.

“As the tokenization infrastructure provider for the DLD Project, Ctrl Alt brings deep expertise in financial engineering and digital asset infrastructure, so it makes sense for us to partner with Ripple to use their custody technology to support this initiative,” said Matt Ong, CEO and Founder, Ctrl Alt. “Partnering with Ripple allows us to leverage proven and trusted technology that meets the highest security and operational standards. We’re excited to work with them and bring Dubai real estate investment opportunities to a wider audience.”

The DLD Real Estate Tokenization Project represents a significant milestone for asset tokenization and property investment in Dubai. With this move, Dubai is leading the charge toward a more accessible, transparent and efficient real estate market, broadening investor participation and enhancing operational efficiency. Through the tokenization of title deeds, it also enables fractional ownership of real estate, allowing multiple investors to co-own a single property.

Ripple has experienced significant positive momentum in the UAE since becoming the first blockchain-enabled payments provider to be licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) earlier this year. In addition to establishing partnerships with Zand Bank, which is also partnering with the DLD project, and Mamo who will utilize Ripple’s blockchain-enabled cross-border payments solution, Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD was recently approved as a recognised crypto token by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for use within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Due to its simple, secure, compliant digital asset infrastructure, Ripple is well-positioned to provide the core services that financial institutions need to store, exchange and move digital assets. Ripple has over a decade of experience in the digital asset space and holds 60+ regulatory licenses and registrations in various jurisdictions, including its DFSA license, which was granted in March 2025.

About Ripple

Ripple is the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions—delivering simple, compliant, reliable software that unlocks efficiencies, reduces friction, and enhances innovation in global finance. Ripple’s solutions leverage the XRP Ledger and its native digital asset, XRP, which was purpose-built to enable fast, low-cost, highly scalable transactions across developer and financial use cases. With a proven track record working with regulators and policymakers around the world, Ripple’s payments, custody and stablecoin solutions are pioneering the digital asset economy—building credibility and trust in enterprise blockchain. Together with customers, partners and the developer community, we are transforming the way the world tokenizes, stores, exchanges, and moves value.

About Ctrl Alt

Ctrl Alt is a leading tokenization infrastructure platform, combining blockchain technology with expert financial engineering to deliver tailored, compliant solutions in the alternative assets space. As of July 1, 2025, Ctrl Alt has tokenized over $325 million in assets, spanning real estate, private credit, funds, litigation finance and more.

For further information, visit www.ctrl-alt.co or contact info@ctrl-alt.co.Ctrl Alt Solutions DMCC is licensed by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (reference: VL/25/05/002) as a Broker-Dealer and as an Issuer. Our principal office is located at Level No 12, Uptown Tower, Dubai.

Virtual Assets may lose their value in full or in part, and are subject to extreme volatility. Investors in Virtual Assets can lose all their money and do not benefit from any form of financial protection.

