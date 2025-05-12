Dubai, UAE: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced a dynamic addition to Dubai’s skyline with the launch of Atélis at d3, a new 45-storey residential building in the city’s creative district. Designed by SOM, the architecture and engineering firm behind some of the world’s most innovative buildings, including Burj Khalifa, the luxurious waterfront residence seamlessly blends refined interiors with lush, verdant landscape.

The first building in d3 located on the Creekside shoreline and providing stunning views, Atélis at d3 features a unique configuration of 280 residences with a range of contemporary one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments. Inspired by the beauty of the UAE’s desert flower, the tower boasts a distinctive facade defined by curved, petal-like balconies. These carefully staggered terraces not only create a visually striking appearance but also provide shade, enhancing the building's environmental performance while offering panoramic views of the waterfront and Dubai’s iconic skyline.

Atélis at d3 includes three exclusive duplex sky villas, each of which features a private terrace overlooking the stunning cityscape along with two penthouses replete with double-height living spaces and a statement staircase. This unparalleled combination of space, design, and breathtaking views firmly establishes Atélis at d3 as one of Dubai’s most sophisticated and sought-after addresses. This coveted project also enjoys a prime location, with sweeping views of the newly developed waterfront and Dubai Creek to the north. To the east, it overlooks the tranquil Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, while the dynamic Downtown Dubai district unfolds to the west.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “We are thrilled to unveil an architectural marvel like Atélis at d3, marking a new era for the city’s creative hub. This iconic tower is destined to set new benchmarks for elevated living, further upholding the dynamic urban landscape of Dubai. Its design embodies the innovation and creativity that defines our city, and we are proud to reaffirm our commitment to Dubai's Economic Agenda D33 and the 2040 Urban Master Plan through this exceptional project.”

Atélis at d3 fosters an immersive experience of tranquillity, wellness, and recreation, enhanced by a resort-like ambiance. The project offers three floors of amenities, with co-working spaces, entertainment room, children's learning area, and a multi-purpose room that extends to the outdoor gardens on the ground floor. One entire floor features spa and wellness amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym as well as an infinity pool with lounges and a reading lawn, further blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor living.

Atélis forms part of d3’s upcoming expansion, which will play a vital role in meeting the demand from global customers in the design, fashion, and creative industries. The expansion project, which includes the development of six Grade-A office buildings, will add more than 500,000 sq.ft. of gross leasable area (GLA) to the district, cementing d3’s appeal as the destination of choice for creative minds from around the world.

With an investment of AED 825 million, the new development will feature office spaces built in line with LEED certification standards, offering stunning views of the Dubai skyline including the iconic Burj Khalifa, and is set for completion by H1 2028. The project will also include sports facilities, community spaces, ample parking, fine dining options, and an extended promenade, complementing the surrounding residential developments.

Meraas’ projects form a unique blend of people-centric communities with a strong foundation in wellness and sustainability, set against carefully planned master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, and Atélis at d3 is no different. Committed to luxury, exclusivity, and privacy, this new address is slated to be part of one of the most bustling global creative hubs, d3, home to some of the world’s leading creative brands, designers, studios, and entrepreneurs.