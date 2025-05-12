Dubai – Telr, the award-winning online payment gateway in MENA, is gearing up to participate in Seamless Middle East 2025—the region’s flagship event for payments, fintech, and digital commerce—as a silver sponsor. Known for powering seamless transactions and digital innovation, Telr steps into Seamless Middle East 2025 with fresh momentum and a powerful vision for the future of cashless commerce.

This year marks a significant milestone for Telr. The Central Bank of the UAE officially granted it the Retail Payment Services License (RPS), underscoring its strong regulatory standing and commitment to trustworthy, scalable solutions. Adding to its achievements, Telr was proudly recognized among the Future100—a national initiative led by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Office of Government Development and the Future, celebrating the country’s top future-focused enterprises across emerging economic sectors. Telr was also listed on the prestigious Forbes Middle East Fintech 50, which honors the most impactful and innovative fintech companies transforming the financial landscape across the region.

“Our goal has always been to make payments simpler, smarter, and more secure for businesses of all sizes. We’re enabling the future of digital commerce across the region. Seamless 2025 allows us to showcase how Telr is redefining the digital payment experience,” said Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO of Telr.

At Seamless 2025, Telr will showcase a comprehensive suite of payment services, including innovative payment experiences, split payments, BNPL options, and advanced fraud prevention. Designed to serve startups, SMEs, and large enterprises alike, Telr’s platform helps merchants accept payments easily through websites, mobile apps, social media, and beyond.

Attendees are invited to visit Telr’s booth to explore its latest solutions and discover how the company continues to lead the evolution of digital payments across the region.

About Telr:

Established in 2014, Telr, the UAE-based award-winning payment gateway solutions provider, offers a unique platform that enables payment handling in over 120 currencies and 30 languages in the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, and Jordan with the highest level of security. Through a single integration, Telr grants access to every payment method, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB, Apple Pay, PayPal, Samsung Pay, SADAD, Mada, STC Pay, and urpay.

With its one-stop mindset, Telr extended its services even further, offering a complete e-commerce solution. This covers various financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and Telr Finance, a merchant financing program.

Telr is the first PCI-DSS Level 1 & NESA-certified company in MENA.

