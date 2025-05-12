The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) proudly participated in the Arabian Travel Market 2025, held over four days at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the theme "Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity".

This prestigious event served as a strategic platform to present Bahrain’s distinctive cultural narrative, with a particular focus on its enduring heritage of natural pearls.

Through its dedicated stand, DANAT showcased the Kingdom’s deep-rooted history in pearls—traditions that are inseparable from Bahrain’s national identity. A key highlight was the live demonstration of the traditional oyster shucking, which drew significant interest from attendees of various nationalities. Visitors gained an immersive insight into the intricate craftsmanship that historically underpinned Bahrain’s maritime economy, highlighting the lasting beauty and cultural authenticity of its traditional practices.

Commenting on DANAT’s participation, CEO Mrs. Noora Jamsheer stated: “We are honoured to represent the Kingdom of Bahrain and its pearl heritage at one of the region’s most distinguished and internationally recognised travel and tourism exhibitions. The Arabian Travel Market provides an exceptional platform to convey the richness of Bahrain’s cultural traditions—particularly those rooted in natural pearls and fine jewellery—firmly anchoring them within the narrative of national tourism.”

“Our participation in international platforms of this calibre contributes meaningfully to advancing Bahrain’s position as a distinguished destination for heritage tourism. At DANAT, we play an active role in preserving and showcasing the Kingdom’s cultural wealth, particularly its renowned pearling legacy." Mrs. Jamsheer said, "The strong interest and engagement witnessed at our pavilion reflected widespread appreciation for the educational insights and live demonstrations delivered by our team. In parallel, we engaged in constructive dialogue with travel and tourism stakeholders to explore prospective partnerships that support the growth of heritage-oriented tourism experiences.”

Mrs. Jamsheer further noted that this initiative aligns with DANAT’s central role in advancing the national strategy to revitalise the pearl industry. It also reflects the Institute’s broader objective of reinforcing Bahrain’s global status as a hub for natural pearls and a key player in heritage tourism.

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

