DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Global analytics software leader FICO has partnered with iSON Xperiences, the largest business process outsourcing solutions company in Africa, to bring FICO capabilities for customer management to 15 countries on the African continent. The partnership will give businesses greater ability to manage customers across the life cycle, through solutions that integrate FICO’s decisioning technology with iSON Xperiences’ BPO & CX solutions.

iSON Xperiences, which serves clients in Africa, North America, the UK, the Middle East and India, will provide African banks, insurers, retailers, telecommunications providers and other firms with FICO-powered solutions that improve customer acquisition, customer management, debt collection and other areas. These solutions will combine data, analytics, machine learning and AI with human expertise to create meaningful, seamless and sustainable customer interactions.

"We are committed to helping our clients maximize customer value through data-driven innovation," said Vitul Kwatra, Global CEO at iSON Xperiences. "That involves understanding and predicting customer behaviour and needs, and then turning those insights into automated decisions. We found FICO to be the most advanced company for turning data and insights into results, through AI, decision management software, optimization and other technologies.”

“iSON Xperiences has an outstanding growth story based on its technical skills and focus on service excellence,” said Alexandre Graff, SVP of Global Partners & Alliances at FICO. “We are two global organizations with highly complementary technology suites that are laser-focused on making every customer decision count. Together, we can bring a transformative approach to customer decision management to businesses across the continent.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008733723/en/

More information: https://community.fico.com/partners/s/partner-listing

About iSON Xperiences

Ranked among the top global Customer Experience Management (CXM) players in Africa, iSON Xperiences provides a flexible enablement platform for businesses that need help scaling up their workforce, daily business operations, debt collection solutions, or expansion into Africa. With a workforce of over 18,000 employees spanning 20 countries, we take pride in serving a vast base of 50 million global customers and skillfully managing over 500 million transactions each month. Our expertise spans Telecoms, BFSI, Energy, Media, Government, Retail, Aviation, and E-commerce, partnering with top brands and startups. Committed to tailored CX solutions, we prioritize innovation, customer delight, and affordability, reshaping global experiences and creating meaningful job opportunities. Learn more: www.isonxperiences.com

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at www.fico.com.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008733723/en/

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

FICO UK PR Team

Wendy Harrison/Parm Heer

ficoteam@harrisonsadler.com

iSON Xperiences Contact

Michelle Mogo

Michelle.Mogo@isonxperiences.com