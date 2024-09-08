Astana, Kazakhstan - The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its flagship Islamic Finance Strategic Mapping Framework (IF-MAP, formerly IF-CAF) pilot exercise in the Republic of Kazakhstan. This comprehensive assessment, conducted in collaboration with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), aimed to identify key opportunities and challenges within the country's Islamic finance sector.

The pilot initiative of IF-MAP was launched in June 2023, and involved extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including government agencies, financial institutions, and industry experts. The resulting tailored policy recommendations report, which outlines the sector's progress and provides recommendations for future development, has been submitted to the AIFC.

As one of the key outcomes of the exercise, IsDBI and AIFC jointly developed the Kazakhstan Islamic Finance Country Report 2024 which H.E. the Governor of AIFC, H.E. Mr. Renat Bekturov, launched on 6 September during the Astana Finance Days. The report highlights the immense potential of Islamic finance in supporting Kazakhstan's economic growth and development.

In his welcome address, H.E. Mr. Renat Bekturov noted: “This report not only provides a comprehensive overview of the Islamic finance industry but also highlights our shared vision for the future. AIFC's commitment to promoting Islamic finance is evident through favorable conditions offered to Islamic financial companies to operate in both the retail and corporate sectors. The report is an invaluable guide for investors, policymakers, and stakeholders.”

Commenting on the successful completion of the pilot exercise, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDBI, stated, "We are delighted to have collaborated with the AIFC on this important initiative. The Kazakhstan Islamic Finance Country Report offers a valuable analysis of the sector's current state and future prospects. We believe that the report, together with the IF-MAP policy recommendations submitted to the AIFC, will be instrumental in guiding policymakers, investors, and financial institutions as they work to harness the full potential of Islamic finance in Kazakhstan."

The IsDB Institute remains committed to supporting the growth and development of the Islamic finance industry worldwide. Through its research, training, and capacity-building programs, the Institute seeks to contribute to the creation of a more inclusive and sustainable financial system.

The Kazakhstan Islamic Finance Country Report 2024 is accessible on IsDBI website here: https://isdbinstitute.org/product/kazakhstan-islamic-finance-country-report/

