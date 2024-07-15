Marrakesh, Morocco - IR4LAB made a significant impact at the second edition of the Economic Parliamentary Forum for the Euro-Mediterranean Region and Gulf. Co-founder and CTO Mohamed EL KANDRI participated in a pivotal panel discussion on “Entrepreneurship in a Digital World and the Challenge of AI.” Invited by the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM), Mr. EL KANDRI shared groundbreaking insights on how AI and blockchain can revolutionize business operations.

This high-profile event, co-organized by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) and Morocco's Chamber of Councilors, brought together influential policymakers, business leaders, and innovators from over 34 countries. It served as an essential platform for discussing key economic issues and fostering international collaboration. Mr. EL KANDRI, also a member of the CGEM Tech Ecosystem Commission in Morocco, highlighted the transformative power of AI and blockchain technologies in enhancing business efficiency and driving innovation.

"AI and blockchain are the engines propelling us into a future of unprecedented efficiency and innovation. It is our responsibility to democratize emerging technological solutions and minimize machine learning bias. Addressing these shortcomings will ensure that AI systems become a robust support in building resilience and preparedness against adverse challenges such as pandemics," Mr. EL KANDRI asserted. "To remain competitive, we must cultivate an entrepreneurial ecosystem that is not just tech-savvy but tech-forward."

In addition to his contributions to the panel, Mr. EL KANDRI engaged with prominent figures such as Dr. Abdullah Al-Sheikh, Speaker of the Saudi Shura Council, underscoring the importance of global cooperation in leveraging technology for sustainable economic growth.

Majd Jamal Al Afifi, Co-founder and CEO of IR4LAB, praised IR4LAB’s involvement: “Mohamed’s participation underscores our commitment to leading the conversation on technological advancements and developing regional collaboration. His insights are invaluable as we push forward with the digital transformation agenda, and we thank the CGEM of Morocco for the kind invitation.”

The Economic Parliamentary Forum, co-organized by PAM and Morocco's Chamber of Councilors, continues to be a crucial event for promoting economic cooperation and sustainable development in the region.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) is an international organization dedicated to fostering political, social, and economic cooperation among the Mediterranean and Gulf countries. PAM provides a forum for dialogue and the development of joint initiatives to address regional challenges and promote sustainable development.

-Ends-

About IR4LAB

Saudi-Based innovation-driven company specialized in disruptive technologies such as Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. IR4LAB is Saudi Aramco’s First Blockchain Technology investment in Saudi Arabia.

IR4LAB is committed to increasing advanced technologies adoption in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region by implementing new business models or improving existing processes, most notably building local capabilities that can contribute greatly to advancing digital transformation in the MENA region.

