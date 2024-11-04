Dubai, United Arab Emirates: iQOO, a high-performance sub-brand of vivo, has officially entered the Middle Eastern market through an exclusive partnership with noon, the region's leading e-commerce platform. The collaboration was announced at a signing ceremony held at noon Boulevard in Dubai.

Shripad Joshi, General Manager of noon Electronics, and Jet Xu, General Manager of iQOO Middle East, formalized the partnership, which aligns with noon’s goal to bring innovative, high-quality products to consumers ahead of its Yellow Friday Sale at the end of November. iQOO’s entry is set to enhance the local consumer experience with cutting-edge smartphones designed for gaming enthusiasts.

Since its establishment in 2019, iQOO has been known for delivering top-tier gaming performance, guided by its brand spirit, "I Quest On and On."

Jet Xu, General Manager of iQOO Middle East, stated: "We are thrilled to collaborate with noon and bring our high-performance smartphones to the Middle East. iQOO’s commitment to pushing technological boundaries aligns perfectly with the region’s growing demand for innovative products. Our powerful performance and professional e-sports products have already achieved sales success in many countries and regions, and we believe this partnership will introduce a new era of gaming experiences for local consumers, Since 2021, iQOO has also been a Premium Partner of BMW M Motorsport, underscoring its pursuit of performance and innovation."

Shripad Joshi, General Manager of noon Electronics, added: "Our collaboration with iQOO comes at the perfect time as we prepare for Yellow Friday. noon is dedicated to offering cutting-edge technology, and iQOO’s high-performance smartphones are a fantastic addition to our portfolio. We look forward to bringing these powerful devices to the region."

The iQOO Z9, the first offering from this partnership, is now available exclusively on noon. Designed for a broad gaming audience, it features the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset for flagship-level performance and efficient multitasking. The device is supported by advanced 6K Vapor Chamber Cooling System, with a cooling area of 6,043 mm²—a 200% increase from its predecessor, ensuring stable performance even during extended gaming sessions.

Equipped with a 6000mAh Ultra-Thin Graphite Battery, the iQOO Z9 provides long-lasting power in a sleek design, just 7.98 mm thick and 194.6 grams in weight. The 144Hz Ultra-Smooth AMOLED Display offers stunning visuals on a 6.783-inch screen with 1.5K resolution (1,260x2,800), ideal for gaming and media.

Following the iQOO Z9, the iQOO 13, known as the "Performance Monster," will launch in December. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it promises ultimate gaming performance with its AnTuTu score over 3 million, catering to users ranging from casual gamers to high-performance seekers.

iQOO is launching exclusively on noon.com in the UAE and KSA, offering the iQOO Z9 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at 1,399 SAR (KSA) and 1,299 AED (UAE). As part of noon’s Yellow Friday Sale, shoppers enjoy a 100 AED/SAR discount. Plus, a 24-month warranty, 365-day screen damage protection, and free pick-up and delivery through iQOO CARE enhance the after-sales experience.

About iQOO

iQOO, as a sub-brand of vivo, is a smartphone brand that dedicates itself to provide maximum Esports performance and experience. Relying on vivo's in-depth research, quality assurance and proven after-sales service experience, iQOO adheres to the brand spirit of “I Quest On and On” to continue to break boundaries, dare to innovate and enthusiastically explore future technologies. By offering products that have Esports-standard capabilities, iQOO aims to become the primary choice for fans who are enthusiastic about maximum performance and premium gaming experiences. For more information, please visit www.iQOO.com

