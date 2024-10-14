Dubai, UAE — iQibla, the UAE-based tech brand that develops Muslim-focused technology products, has made a groundbreaking appearance in the first day of Gitex Global Week, one of the largest and most prestigious technology exhibitions in the world being held until October 18 in Dubai.

iQibla is committed to enhancing the digital religious experience for Muslims with its core mission, ‘Technology for Faith’.

Since its inception, iQibla, has developed a series of technology products pertaining to prayers including the Zikr Ring series that garnered the trust of more than 3 million users globally.

From the Zikr Ring to the Quran Watch and Q Phone, iQibla’s comprehensive product lineup integrates technology into the everyday lives of Muslims, making faith more accessible and supported by modern tools.

“iQibla is participating at Gitex Global 2024 with its latest innovation, the Salat Counter, a revolutionary smart device designed to support Muslims in their daily prayers. Maintaining focus on Salat and tracking prayer times in today’s fast-paced world can be challenging, and iQibla has addressed this with the Salat Counter. Developed over two years and powered by 5.8G radar technology, this groundbreaking product combines technological advancement with religious practice, marking a significant leap in the development of Muslim tech products,” said Fatima Lyn, iQibla.

Equipped with four high-precision sensors, the Salat Counter captures prayer movements in real time to ensure accurate tracking of each Salat. Its smart wake-up feature senses the user’s preparatory movements, automatically activating the counter without manual input. The device seamlessly connects to the iQibla Life App, enabling users to monitor their daily prayer times, access their prayer history, and gain insights into their personal worship habits.

“Designed with convenience in mind, the Salat Counter boasts a remarkable battery life, capable of lasting up to two months on a single charge. By providing precise prayer tracking and personal insights, the Salat Counter enhances the spiritual lives of users with an unprecedented level of intelligence and ease,” added Fatima Lyn, iQibla.

In addition to enriching the religious experience of adults, iQibla is dedicated to the growth and education of children by introducing the Kid’s Qwatch, a smartwatch specifically designed to make faith education fun and engaging for Muslim children through innovative technology.

Kid’s Qwatch offers a comprehensive suite of faith-based educational tools. The watch features the Holy Quran learning module and a repetition feature to help children learn the Holy Quran in an interactive way. The device also includes a prayer reminder system that encourages children to pray on time, fostering good religious habits from an early age.

Additionally, Kid’s Qwatch teaches children the steps of prayer and ablution in an engaging format, enhancing learning outcomes. The smart Zikr feature helps children track their daily Zikr, allowing them to see their progress in their faith practice. For added peace of mind, the watch is equipped with 4G video calling and GPS tracking, enabling parents to stay connected with their children and ensure their safety.

“Visitors of Gitex can join us at Gitex Global 2024 until the 18th of October at the Dubai World Trade Center in Booth CC1-14, for an exciting journey where technology and faith come together in harmony. We promise them an experience to witness the debut of innovative products that will reshape the faith journey for Muslims around the world,” concluded Fatima Lyn.

For more info, please visit iQIBLA official website www.iqibla.com .