Muscat, Oman: IO Kitchens, Oman's premier cloud kitchen startup, is excited to announce the successful completion of a $2.8 million seed funding round, positioning the company for rapid growth and innovation. This milestone funding, led by Tanmia Small-Cap Fund and supported by a diverse group of family offices and regional investors, marks a pivotal moment in IO Kitchens’ journey to revolutionize the food delivery industry across Oman and the broader region.

The investment underscores strong investor confidence in IO Kitchens’ strategic vision and potential for long-term growth. IO Kitchens is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the surging demand for convenient, high-quality food delivery options.

“We are deeply appreciative of the trust our investors have placed in us,” said Hisham Hasan, CEO and Founder of IO Kitchens. “This capital infusion will enable us to scale our operations, enhance our proprietary technology platform, and expand our culinary portfolio, all while continuing to forge strategic partnerships that will propel IO Kitchens to new heights. Our ultimate goal is to transform the food delivery experience in Oman and beyond in a way that resonates with today’s tech-savvy consumers.”

Cloud kitchens, or ghost kitchens, are rapidly transforming the food by meeting the evolving preferences of modern consumers. IO Kitchens stands at the forefront of this transformation in Oman, leveraging advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence to craft food concepts that directly align with customer demands.

The new funding will allow IO Kitchens to significantly invest and expand its across Oman, increase kitchen capacities, and invest in transformative tech-based experiences, catering to the growing demand for diverse, high-quality food options.

Mr. Khalid Al Balushi, CEO of Tanmia, expressed strong enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to close our first investment in our Tanmia Small-Cap Fund and support IO Kitchens’ ambitious vision. Their innovative approach to the cloud kitchen model is poised to make a significant impact on the food delivery sector, not just in Oman, but across the region. We believe IO Kitchens is on the cusp of reshaping how food is delivered and enjoyed.”

IO Kitchens invites investors, partners, and food enthusiasts to join them on their journey as they continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the cloud kitchen industry.

About IO Kitchens

IO Kitchens, short for Innovative Operating Kitchens, is Oman's leading cloud kitchen startup, founded in January 2021 by Hisham Hasan. With a mission to offer a diverse range of high-quality, delivery-only meals. IO Kitchens leverages cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach to redefine the food delivery experience in the region. Headquartered in Muscat, Oman, IO Kitchens currently operates three cloud kitchens and a portfolio of over 30 F&B brands, with ambitious plans for local and regional expansion. In addition to managing its own brands, IO Kitchens oversees end-to-end operations for partner restaurants and F&B brands, recently introducing subscription-based meal plans to further enhance customer convenience.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Leen Al Atassi

leen@theiokitchen.com