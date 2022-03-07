Dubai, UAE – Invixium, a premier manufacturer of innovative touchless biometrics, today announces a distribution partnership with Saudisoft, a provider of integrated hardware and software technology solutions. Saudisoft now offers Invixium’s full portfolio of biometric and card readers, including the company’s flagship IXM TITAN, to its customers in the Saudi Arabia.

Invixium offers an industry-leading range of solutions for modern, adaptive access control, time tracking, and visitor management using biometrics including touchless face recognition. The company is well-known for its exquisite mix of design, ruggedness, and innovation that help businesses meet the needs of today while preparing for the demands of tomorrow. Unique features offered by Invixium solutions include no-mask detection, remote enrollment for face recognition, vital signs screening, and more.



The company recently launched a mobile platform, IXM Mobile, to address the growing demand for contactless access control. The new mobile app provides enterprises large and small with groundbreaking features to enhance convenience, health, safety, security, and productivity for staff and visitors. Designed for use with IXM TITAN, IXM Mobile’s five features include remote enrollment for face recognition, digital card or QR code as credentials, a custom digital attestation questionnaire, and vital signs screening.



“Invixium’s innovative pace and focus on customer experience matches our core values,” said Mohammed Awaga, CEO at Saudisoft. “We are proud to offer our customers leading technologies that improve the way their businesses work. Invixium solutions like multi-biometric security, touchless biometrics, mobile access control, and wellness screening will all contribute to a safer, more productive work environment for our customers.”



“Growing our distribution network is critical to expanding our business,” said Shiraz Kapadia, CEO & President at Invixium. “Our partnership with Saudisoft allows Invixium to offer the Saudi Arabian market cutting-edge solutions that are sure to blow away expectations. Our signature rapid innovation combined with relevant solutions to today’s most common business needs can quickly and effectively respond to the demands of this market. We are certain that the technologies we offer will improve the lives of Saudisoft’s customers.”



For more information, visit

www.invixium.com

www.saudisoft.com

About Invixium

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with presence in India, Middle East, UK, USA, Latin America and Africa, Invixium manufactures touchless biometric security solutions utilizing face recognition for healthy access, workforce management and smart building automation. Their fully integrated hardware and software solution provides meaningful analytics to enterprises and industries for increased health, safety, productivity and security.

With 1000s of products sold in over 60 countries and deployments at major enterprises and industries across a broad spectrum of verticals, Invixium strives to provide industry-leading biometric solutions that are not only visually stunning, but also intuitive for ease of use and install. Invixium products are proudly Made in Canada. For more information, visit invixium.com.

About Saudisoft

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Saudi Arabia, with branches in Riyadh, Jeddah and Khobar. For over 39 years, Saudisoft has been creating customized solutions for the Saudi Arabian government, and the authorized agent and distributor for high-quality technology products that meet the needs of our clients for increased functionality, compactness and precision technologies. Combining our outstanding merchandise with technical know-how and supply chain solutions, we bring long-standing experience and efficiency to every client and every order. Saudisoft also has a technical arm, specialized in multilingual Localization and Translation, that is Microsoft recognized and ISO certified, based in Egypt. To learn more about Saudisoft, please visit saudisoft.com.