Manama: Invita a leading BPO and customer experience outsourcing company in the region, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work for in Bahrain. Our company received outstanding scores across several aspects of our workplace such as learning & development, leadership, talent strategy, culture, Career & Succession resulting in its recognition among the employer of choice in Bahrain.

Our company has joined a prestigious group of companies that are committed to the highest standards regarding the working environment and a great dedication to HR excellence.

At Invita, we value our employees and will continue to prioritise their well-being and focus on engagement, which are key to attraction, retention and delivering superior customer service.

“I am proud and thrilled with the Best Place to Work results which testify to the efforts we have made. We'll ensure that we maintain what makes us strong today for the future: the desire of our employees to work at our organization, and this drive to achieve a collective goal!

I believe that a positive working environment greatly influences employees’ attitudes towards their work and co-workers. Communication and collaboration develop a strong workplace culture and allows a comfortable environment for employees to share ideas, innovate, facilitate opportunities for learning and working towards a common vision.” said Mr. Rahul Bhalla, CE – Invita

Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

