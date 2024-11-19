Bahrain – Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, in partnership with the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (“PSP Investments”), today announced their strategic growth investment in PKF O’Connor Davies (“PKFOD”) (“the Firm”), one of the largest accounting, tax and advisory firms in the US.

This transaction represents a significant milestone for PKFOD, adding two experienced investors that will help fuel growth and expand service offerings to enhance the overall client experience. This partnership will elevate the Firm’s competitiveness and amplify long-term sustainability. The strengthened balance sheet will provide flexibility for increased M&A activity as well as investing in cutting-edge technology and new service lines.

Investcorp has a well-established track record of investing in specialized professional services firms with notable investments including AlixPartners, ICR, Resultant, United Talent Agency and CrossCountry Consulting.

Yusef al Yusef, Global Head of Distribution at Investcorp, said: “As leading professional services firms have welcomed private capital investment over the last two decades, Investcorp has been ahead of industry trends, partnering with talented, entrepreneurial management teams and professional investors to drive growth in the sector. We have seen strong performance in the professional services sector and from PKFOD, making this an attractive investment opportunity for Investcorp. With strong leadership in place, we anticipate great opportunities for PKFOD in the years ahead and look forward to working with them to unlock further growth potential.”

David Morin, Managing Director and Head of North America, Private Equity at PSP Investments, added: “We are excited to partner with Investcorp and PKFOD to provide strategic capital and work together in realizing PKFOD’s full potential during their next chapter of growth.”

Kevin Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O’Connor Davies, said: “Since inception, our identity as a Firm has been our enduring commitment to service. This investment from Investcorp and PSP Investments further validates that we have an attractive business with a great brand, great talent, and great customers. Investcorp and PSP Investments have a long history of backing profitable, industry-leading companies with demonstratable growth avenues and were impressed by PKFOD and the culture that we have built.”

Going forward, PKFOD will continue to operate in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards where PKF O'Connor Davies LLP, a licensed CPA firm, will continue to provide attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities will continue to provide tax and advisory services.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other standard closing conditions.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (Mid-Market Buyouts, Growth Investments, and GP Staking), Real Assets (Infrastructure and Real Estate), Credit (CLOs, Broadly Syndicated Loans & Structured Credit, and Middle-Market Direct Lending), and Liquid Strategies (Absolute Return Investments and Insurance Asset Management).

Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients and seeking to create long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

We invest capital in our products and strategies, aligning interests with our clients and other stakeholders. We pursue sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which we operate and take pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages approximately $53 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally. For further information, visit http://www.investcorp.com/ and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

About PSP Investments

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is one of Canada's largest pension investors with $264.9 billion of net assets under management as of March 31, 2024. It manages a diversified global portfolio composed of investments in capital markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, and credit investments. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages and invests amounts transferred to it by the Government of Canada for the pension plans of the federal public service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montréal and offices in New York, London and Hong Kong.

For more information, visit investpsp.com

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and a member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For further information, visit: www.pkfod.com

