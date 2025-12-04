Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Investcorp Capital PLC (the “Company” or “ICAP”), a company founded by Investcorp and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol: “ICAP”), today announced that it has successfully acquired a diversified portfolio of industrial assets for approximately $400 million. The deal was arranged by Investcorp and features properties located across coastal markets in both the eastern and western U.S.

The 2.6-million-square-foot, 35-building portfolio spans seven resilient coastal markets and is 97% occupied. Acquired at attractive prices, the assets benefit from industrial demand growth, limited supply and rising rents – factors that continue to underscore the strength and profitability potential of the U.S. industrial sector.

The newly acquired portfolio assets include:

Infill Industrial Portfolio in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: ~76,000 SF across two buildings

~76,000 SF across two buildings Infill Industrial Portfolio in Northern New Jersey: ~44,000 SF in one building

~44,000 SF in one building Infill Industrial Portfolio in Long Island, New York: ~92,000 SF across two buildings

~92,000 SF across two buildings Logistics Portfolio in Sacramento, California: ~1.3 million SF across 13 buildings

~1.3 million SF across 13 buildings Infill Industrial Portfolio in Tampa, Florida: 156,000 SF across two buildings

156,000 SF across two buildings Infill Industrial Portfolio in South Florida: ~115,000 SF across three buildings

~115,000 SF across three buildings Light Industrial Portfolio in North Atlanta: ~814,000 SF across 12 buildings

Sana Khater, CEO of Investcorp Capital, said: “Through acquisitions like this U.S. industrial portfolio, along with other assets, ICAP continues to be well positioned to create long-term value for our shareholders. This transaction reinforces our strategy of building a diversified portfolio of high-quality alternative assets and demonstrates our ability, via Investcorp, to source and execute investments that align well with market tailwinds and investor expectations.”

Yusef Al Yusef, Board Member of Investcorp Capital, and Global Head of Distribution for Investcorp commented: “The U.S. industrial sector continues to demonstrate exceptional resilience and long-term potential. This portfolio reflects our conviction in high-quality, supply-constrained coastal markets and supports our strategy of investing in durable, income-generating assets. As demand fundamentals strengthen and new supply remains limited, we see attractive opportunities to deploy capital in ways targeted to create value for our shareholders and investor partners.”

Investcorp Capital continues to build on its position as the only ADX-listed firm offering investors access to the returns derived from a globally diversified portfolio of alternative investments. Over the last 12 months, the firm has successfully realized several profitable investment exits from the likes of RESA Power in the USA and Citykart in India; while funding new Private Equity, Real Estate and Credit investments; thereby underscoring ICAP’s ability to identify and unlock value across global markets and alternative asset classes for its shareholders.

About Investcorp Capital (“ICAP”)

ICAP, founded by Investcorp Group (“Investcorp”), is a publicly listed alternative investment company that offers shareholders exposure to a global portfolio of diversified Private Markets investments across various alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, targeting to grow value and generate recurring income by monetizing capital gains, dividends, rents, fees and interest income from the underlying portfolio.

ICAP’s founding company, Investcorp, is a global independent manager of alternative investments, with $60 billion in assets under management (including assets managed by third parties). Investcorp, with a presence across 14 offices in three continents, US, Europe and Asia, has over four decades of experience and expertise in delivering attractive and consistent returns across multiple strategies and sectors.

Investcorp Capital is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol “ICAP”. For more information, please visit www.investcorp-capital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

