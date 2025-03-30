FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA: Invest Caribbean, the leading global private sector investment agency for the Caribbean and Central America, will be on the ground in the UAE this April, showcasing some of the region’s top investment opportunities at two of the country’s most influential business events.

The agency will be present at the Annual Investment Meeting, (AIM) Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi from April 7–9, and at the International Property Show, (IPS) 2025 in Dubai from April 13–16.

With the Caribbean and Central America projected to be among the fastest-growing regions in 2025, Invest Caribbean is inviting global investors to explore a curated portfolio of ready-to-invest projects across commercial real estate, tourism and a fund for the region as well as learn about Citizenship by Investment options.

“Our mission is to make investing in the Caribbean and Central America seamless,” said Felicia J. Persaud, CEO of Invest Caribbean. “We’re excited to be in the UAE to connect with investors and partners who are ready to unlock new opportunities in a region primed for growth, with strong returns and strategic advantages.”

Invest Caribbean will be available for private meetings during both events and outside of the events, to introduce interested investors from the region to dynamic projects and facilitate connections. Ms. Persaud will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout both conferences to discuss tailored investment pathways and strategic entry points into the region.

Investors, institutions, and media representatives are invited to learn more about the agency and how it opens doors to new growth markets by scheduling pre-meetings with: agonzalez@hardbeatcommunications.com.

