Sharjah - His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Sharjah Education Academy and Invest Bank during the first day of the fifth edition of the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education.

The initiative comes in support of developing educational professionals in early childhood education through the provision of scholarships valued at AED 1 million. The MoU was signed by Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank, and Professor Pauline Taylor-Guy, Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy.

The announcement follows the strong demand and wide engagement achieved by Invest Bank’s scholarship initiative last year, which delivered positive impact and highlighted the pressing need for sustained investment in the professional development of educators working in the early years sector.

The scholarships aim to enable early childhood teachers and leaders to access high-quality professional learning opportunities, strengthen their instructional practices, and contribute more effectively to the development of children during their formative early years. The initiative also aligns with the Summit’s broader objectives, which focus on strengthening collaboration, achieving system-wide improvement, and directing investment toward strategic priorities in education. By focusing this year’s scholarships on early childhood education, Invest Bank underscores the importance of supporting educators who lay the foundations for future learning, well-being, and long-term societal impact.

H.E. Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, President of Sharjah Education Academy, said: “We are proud to see this partnership with Invest Bank continue to grow and expand its impact. The expansion of these scholarships reflects a shared belief that strengthening early childhood education begins with investing in the educators who shape a child’s first learning experiences. Through this initiative, we are widening access to high-quality, research-informed professional development that equips leaders and teachers with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to drive meaningful improvement in their classrooms and across the wider education system.”

For his part, Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank, said: “Investing in early childhood education is an investment in the future of our society and economy. At Invest Bank, we believe that building generations begins by empowering educators and knowledge leaders in the earliest stages of learning. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to creating sustainable impact, enhancing the quality of education, and contributing to the UAE’s vision for human capital development and a more prosperous future.”

The Early Childhood Education Certification Programs for leaders and teachers, accredited by the National Qualifications Center (NQC), aim to establish a comprehensive system for developing professional competencies in this sector, in line with the latest educational standards. The programs focus on developing innovative teaching methods to enhance Arabic language learning and strengthen national identity, aligning curricula with the UAE’s values and vision for early childhood education, and establishing professional learning communities that bring together teachers and stakeholders in the early education sector.

Designed in collaboration with the University of Helsinki, the programs are grounded in the latest research in early childhood pedagogy and equip leaders and teachers with best practices and hands-on training to build 21st-century skills. Sharjah Education Academy has also undertaken the responsibility of localizing and tailoring the program content to meet the needs of the UAE’s education system.

The programs are offered through a flexible learning model and are available in both Arabic and English, enabling participants to obtain their specialized certificates within four months, in a way that aligns with their professional and practical commitments.

This initiative reaffirms Sharjah Education Academy’s commitment, alongside its partners, to strengthening the quality of early childhood education and its belief in the vital role of empowering educators in achieving sustainable educational development.

About Sharjah Education Academy

Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) is a leading academic and professional institution dedicated to advancing the quality of education in the United Arab Emirates and beyond. Founded in 2020 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, SEA aims to empower educators, school leaders, and researchers. SEA delivers innovative, research-informed programmes that support lifelong learning and educational excellence. In 2023, oversight of Sharjah Government Nurseries (SGN) was transferred to the Academy, further strengthening its central role in advancing the quality of early childhood education. This step supports enhanced operational efficiency and the delivery of a unified, child-centred educational experience across the Emirate.

Through strategic partnerships with local and international institutions, the Academy provides professional development opportunities, graduate-level degrees, and cutting-edge research that shape future-ready learning environments. SEA also holds a vital role in policy dialogue, leadership development, and the cultivation of inclusive, learner-centered practices across the educational landscape. Driven by Sharjah’s vision for sustainable development and human capital investment, SEA is committed to transforming education through collaboration, innovation, and global insight.