Dubai, UAE: noon.com, the Middle East’s leading digital platform, announces the launch of noon Pay, a peer-to-peer payments service designed to transform the way people transfer money to others. With its innovative approach to mobile payments, noon Pay brings unprecedented convenience, security, and flexibility to users in KSA and the UAE.

noon Pay is a one-of-a-kind platform that enables individuals to transfer money in the form of noon credits in a seamless, efficient, and dependable manner. Individuals can send money to anyone, at any time, from anywhere, and all transactions will be secure. The user’s noon Pay balance can be used on the noon super app (noon, noon Minutes, noon Grocery, noon Food) and SIVVI or it can be sent to anyone using their mobile number or email address. The money transfer is instant and comes at no fee to the users.

As traditional payment methods continue to evolve, noon Pay distinguishes itself by delivering a user-friendly and intuitive experience. With just a few taps, users can effortlessly send noon credits to friends, family, or any other noon user, eliminating the need for cash or card-based transactions. This simplicity, combined with the highest levels of security and privacy, sets noon Pay apart from other peer-to-peer payment apps on the market.

"Today marks a significant milestone for us as we introduce noon Pay to the world," said Mosam Gadia, noon Pay. "We believe that providing people with a secure and versatile platform to transfer money effortlessly is a game-changer in today's digital age. With noon Pay, we aim to revolutionize Peer-to-Peer payments, simplify financial transactions, and ultimately make people's lives easier. noon Pay is aiming to be the one integrated financial services platform for its users, with a lot of new services being planned to be added soon."

One of the standout features of noon Pay is the ability to quickly and easily send or request money in the form of noon credits to contacts using just their mobile phone number or an email ID. Once a user allows noon Pay access to their contacts list, it’s as simple as a click to send credits. noon Pay can be accessed via the noon app; users simply need to click the ‘pay’ tab at the top of the screen. Users can use existing credits or add money to their credits with a debit or credit card.

ABOUT NOON.COM

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.

