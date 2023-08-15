Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Time is precious, especially for busy parents juggling work, family, and everything in between. To help ease the stress and provide a mouthwatering solution, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites is introducing ‘Munch Club’ – an innovative new service offering freshly prepared school snacks and lunch boxes delivered straight to your doorstep, giving you more time to spend with your loved ones!

Wake up each morning, knowing your children will have delicious and nutritious meals for the day, expertly crafted by the hotel's talented chefs. Munch Club takes the lunchbox dilemma off your hands, providing a perfect solution for busy parents who want to offer their little ones healthy and wholesome meals without the daily struggle of figuring out what to prepare.

What sets this lunchbox service apart is its unwavering dedication to freshness and quality. Every day, the talented team of chefs craft delectable meals from scratch, using the freshest and most nutritious ingredients, so your children can enjoy delicious and personalized school snacks and lunches without the hassle.

The weekly menu boasts a delightful array of offerings, with flavorful lunch options such as Crispy Honey Chicken & Rice; Fusilli Alfredo with Broccoli; Vegetable Burrito, complemented by yummy snacks including Grilled Halloumi Sandwich with Banana Pudding; Muesli with Berries & Pears; Mini Pretzels with Cheese Dip; Green Apples & Grapes, guaranteed to provide a wholesome and hearty meal.

The Munch Club package offers two personalized meal sets of for 5 days a week, complete with a food thermos, water bottle, and a lunch bag. Parents can rest easy knowing that their child will have everything they need for a nourishing meal.

Catering to different dietary preferences, Munch Club offers two meal plans – vegetarian and non-vegetarian. The vegetarian meal plan is priced at AED 1,050 per month with a variety of veggie delights, while the non-vegetarian option is available at AED 1,295 per month, offering a diverse selection of delicious meat and poultry dishes.

For timely delivery available in the Dubai Marina area only for now, orders must be placed 72 hours in advance.

With Munch Club, it's time to savor every moment, hassle-free!

For bookings and menu options, please contact the team on +971 4 319 4000 or email eatatharbour@marriott.com.

For more information, please visit marriottharbourdubaidining.com

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Petra Katusak

PR Account Manager

petra@z7communications.com

