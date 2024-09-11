Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Fairmont The Palm unveils a brand-new concept at Flow Kitchen, set to revolutionize the all-day dining experience. The newly opened Flow Kitchen promises to bring a fresh perspective to dining with a strong focus on locally sourced ingredients, handcrafted elements, sustainability initiatives, and an immersive guest experience.

Imagine an innovative dining concept where dishes are crafted with the freshest seafood from Fujairah meets locally sourced greens from Al Ain, supporting community producers and ensuring exceptional quality and flavor. At Flow Kitchen, with its distinctive concept, chefs create homemade dishes to order at live-cooking stations, offering a sustainable choice for guests.

Flow Kitchen features diverse cooking stations, a Bakery and Grill, Garden with plant-based options, Deli, Wok & Pan and Pâtisserie. Guests can also partake in the World Kitchen where a variety of international dishes will be served. Flow Kitchen is open from breakfast and dinner, providing a delightful culinary journey all day long. Committed to sustainability, Flow Kitchen focuses on reducing food waste and promoting responsible sourcing, using local produce and growing on-site micro herbs.

From fresh artisanal breakfast flatbreads straight from a wood-fired oven to a showpiece grill, guests can enjoy a celebration of flavors. The Deli will tempt with Antipasti and Tapas-style Plates, Home-cured Meats, variety of Gourmet Cheese, and freshly cooked Paninis, Baguettes, Bagels, and Quesadillas. Seafood lovers can revel on sustainably sourced fish dishes like Bouillabaisse, Salmon Wellington, and Flow’s Signature Fish and Chips, along with plant-based pulses, beans, and homemade quiches.

Wok & Pan will offer freshly made pasta daily, including gluten-free options, and house-made sauces, alongside this Asian flavors can be enjoyed with Chicken & coriander, Sweet and Sour Szechuan Shrimp, Kung Pao Chicken, Ramen Bowls, and Bento boxes for children. For those who prefer plant-based options, Garden Kitchen will have a strong focus on Superfoods and Wellness, also featuring a Hydroponic wall growing lettuce and microgreens used to further enhance the dishes.

The Pâtisserie delights with signature Waffles, Crêpes, Bubble Waffle Tacos, Rolled Ice-Creams Sundaes. Flow Kitchen also boasts a wide variety of beverage options, such as wine-on-tap, specials like "Cocktail of the Day" and "Wine of the Day".

Speaking on the opening, Dominic Arel, General Manager at Fairmont The Palm said: “We’re thrilled to introduce the all-new Flow Kitchen, a reimagination of the ordinary All Day Dining restaurant with a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients and innovative, handcrafted dishes. Emphasizing sustainability, and offering an anti-ordinary dining that supports healthy lifestyles. I can't wait for our guests to explore this dynamic new experience and embrace a new era with us.”

Furthermore, Flow Kitchen has also introduced a new concept, “Zest at Flow,” focused on integrating well-being into every facet of the guest experience. Designed for residents and ReConnect members, this initiative builds on the principles of the recently opened Serenity Spa - The Art of Well Being. Zest at Flow features an innovative menu with life-conscious dining and plant-based options, offering a harmonious blend of nourishment and flavors. This new offering aims to enhance the experiences of Fairmont The Palm’s ReConnect members by providing additional options that complement their gym and training programs. Additionally, Zest at Flow will extend its benefits to the comfort of your room through a dedicated in-room dining menu, catering to those pursuing a healthy lifestyle. Whether dining at Flow Kitchen or enjoying in-room service, Zest at Flow ensures that health and taste are perfectly aligned.

Join in at Flow Kitchen for an unforgettable dining experience where every meal is a masterpiece of quality, sustainability and culinary artistry. Open daily for Breakfast from 7am to 10.30 pm and for dinner from 6pm to 10.30 pm. To discover more, or to make a reservation visit: https://www.fairmont.com/palm-dubai/dining/flow-kitchen/

