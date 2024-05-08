Dedicated to providing exceptional language education, the UK-based language school offers incredible opportunities for students to learn, connect, and experience all that Dubai has to offer at its newest school located in Dubai Knowledge Park

Dubai, UAE: English Path, a leading English language school with a global presence, is pleased to welcome students from all around the world to its Dubai campus. With schools located across several countries and a variety of bustling cities like London, Toronto, and Dublin, English Path focuses on providing a well-rounded learning experience, from high-quality classes to lively social programmes. Expanding its global reach, the newest location is situated in Dubai Knowledge Park, a stunning neighbourhood surrounded by the city’s most sought-after attractions, and boasts a stunning campus perfect for anyone seeking to elevate their linguistic skills and explore this culture-rich city.

English Path: Blending Education and Cultural Discovery

Based in the UK, English Path is a renowned institution that offers more than just language classes, taking students on an incredible journey that transcends borders and celebrates cultural differences. Approved by the British Council in the UK, English Path offers personalised teaching methods and a diverse range of courses, making language learning a creative and effective experience.

English Path takes pride in its qualified and professional academic team, dedicated to helping beginners and advanced learners achieve their goals and improve their skills. The school goes above and beyond to make the learning experience enriching and rewarding, ensuring that students are ready for their professional journey by also offering free masterclass programmes to build employability skills. The destinations that English Path’s schools reside in are an integral part of its unique learning experience, where students can choose to study at state-of-the-art campuses in Malta, Dublin, Toronto, Dubai, and various cities across the UK.

English Path's core values revolve around caring deeply for students and building a supportive community that fosters a sense of belonging. This care extends to recognising students’ outstanding achievements and embracing diversity to gain new perspectives. Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit that welcomes innovation and new possibilities, the school is committed to making a positive impact in its communities while upholding the highest standard of ethical excellence. Lifelong learning is also ingrained in English Path’s culture, as it continuously seeks improvement and embraces new ideas.

English Path Dubai: Learning in the World’s Most Culturally Diverse City

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Dubai, a city that always tops the charts in safety, modernity, and culture, English Path’s Dubai campus offers a prime setting for students to learn, connect, and thrive. With the metro and tram available within walking distance, the campus serves as a hub for exploring the city and visiting its world-famous attractions such as Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina Mall, and Burj Khalifa. Located in Dubai Knowledge Park, the campus is surrounded by various prestigious universities, making it the perfect place to meet other students from around the globe.

Designed to reflect the innovation and sophistication of Dubai, the campus is equipped with everything a modern student needs, including a library with books from all genres, an IT lab for research, and a spacious food court with a variety of cuisine choices. Ensuring a welcoming space for local and international students, English Path provides a host of accommodation options to suit different preferences and budgets. Students can choose to stay in their own room at ESAW, a student-focused residential community, or opt for a more wallet-friendly option by sharing a room with their peers at The Myriad Student Residence or KSK Student Residence.

Extensive Course Options: Tailored Learning Designed For You

English Path’s Dubai campus offers a myriad of high-quality English courses that cater to diverse learning needs and proficiency levels. The available options include General English, Semi-Intensive, and Super Intensive courses, designed to suit different schedules and learning intensities. The campus also curates specialised programmes for Professional Certificates, Business English, IELTS Preparation, and engaging Young Learner Camps.

Career Counselling: Supporting Students’ Professional Journey

Committed to empowering those seeking to enter Dubai’s thriving job market, English Path provides personalised career counselling and support to enhance students’ skills and readiness for finding their first job. This includes hosting free masterclasses, such as Employability and CV Preparation workshops conducted by industry experts, sharing job links tailored to students’ job preferences, and providing insights into the top growing industries in Dubai.

English Path also boasts a dedicated team of trained guidance counsellors who are equipped to assist you in navigating your career path post-graduation. Whether you're seeking internship opportunities, exploring further education options, or diving straight into the job market, English Path’s experienced professionals are there to offer personalised guidance and support tailored to your aspirations and goals.

“Dubai’s vibrant and cosmopolitan nature makes it a thrilling addition to English Path's global destinations, and we are pleased to offer students the opportunity to experience the city’s unique blend of modernity, cultural richness, and global connectivity,” said Gareth Smith, Regional Head of Operations at English Path. “At our Dubai campus, our focus goes beyond just teaching English. Our mission is to change lives through education, where students can thrive academically and personally while also having fun and connecting with the 200+ nationalities that call Dubai home.”

To register and learn more about English Path’s Dubai campus and to embark on your language journey, please visit the website.

About English Path

English Path is a leading English language school headquartered in the United Kingdom, committed to providing exceptional language education and cultural enrichment experiences to students worldwide. With campuses located in diverse and vibrant cities such as London, Toronto, Dublin, and Dubai, English Path offers a comprehensive range of language courses designed to meet the diverse needs and aspirations of learners.

Distinguished by its innovative teaching methods and personalised approach, English Path blends education with cultural discovery, creating a dynamic learning environment that fosters linguistic proficiency and intercultural understanding. Accredited by esteemed institutions such as the British Council, English Path's qualified and professional academic team ensures that students receive the highest quality instruction tailored to their individual learning goals.

At English Path, students have the opportunity to embark on a transformative journey, whether they are seeking to improve their English for academic, professional, or personal reasons. From General English to specialised programs in Business English and exam preparation, English Path offers a wide array of courses designed to empower learners and prepare them for success in an increasingly globalised world.

