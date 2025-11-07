Dubai - Vivium, the Dubai-based family office of businessman, entrepreneur and art patron Elie Khouri, announces the launch of Atelio. Previously operating under the name Vivium Design, Atelio marks the culmination of the company’s growth into a full-fledged entity with a DNA built around three pillars: Design Furniture, Art Advisory and Collectible Design.

The design group was founded in 2023 with a vision to introduce the world’s finest design brands to the Middle East. Beginning with the launch of the Cassina monobrand store in Dubai, the company has over the last two years not only expanded its design portfolio to include heavy weights such as Kettal, Giorgetti, Rimadesio, Boffi|DePadova and Ralph Lauren Home, but also extended its scope to offer a comprehensive range of services, right from consultation to concept development, procurement, logistics and installation.

The company’s launch as Atelio is not just a rebranding but a strategic statement to introduce to the region a comprehensive and customized approach to furnishing spaces.

Elie Khouri, Founder and Chairman of Vivium, the family office behind Atelio, explains, “Atelio embodies the philosophy of All Things Beautiful, expressed through an approach we call DAC: Design Furniture, Art Advisory and Collectible Design. Through this, we are launching a new perspective on shaping spaces that are tailored and elevated in every detail. We do this by drawing on our privileged access to leading brands and expertise in curating design furniture, art and unique collectibles to transform spaces into places with stories to tell.”

Ruggero Ottogalli, CEO of Atelio has played an instrumental role in expanding the company’s portfolio since he took over the helm of the design group in 2024. Under his leadership, the company has grown to represent some of the world’s leading design brands and makers, with dedicated monobrand showrooms in UAE and Saudi Arabia.

As Atelio, the company’s focus now shifts to strengthening relationships with its stakeholders: architects, homeowners, developers and hospitality partners, by delivering exceptional projects through its services division capable of offering high level of customization irrespective of the scale of projects. “We are reshaping the market and leading a new wave in retail and project management services. Our approach moves beyond transactional relationships to build true partnerships through our DAC concept. A more advisory-skewed model driven by innovation, collaboration, and a deep understanding of our clients’ evolving needs. We don’t define ourselves by geography but by the people we serve. Our clients live around the world, and our work adapts to them, not the other way around.”

Over 2025-26, Atelio has ambitious plans to open an exclusive experience centre, a gallery space dedicated to Collectible Design, an e-commerce concept and multiple monobrand stores, where clients can immerse in the identity of each brand firsthand.

“We are now on overdrive and focused on solidifying our leadership role and becoming the reference point for the finest in international design in the MENA region and globally. Lots of exciting developments in the pipeline, watch this space!” promises Ottogalli.

ABOUT ATELIO

Part of Vivium, the Dubai-based family office of businessman, entrepreneur and art patron Elie Khouri, Atelio draws on privileged access to leading brands to curate portfolios shaped by craftsmanship and a refined contemporary aesthetic.

Atelio works in close collaboration with architects, homeowners, developers and hospitality partners, to shape spaces that are tailored and elevated by embodying the philosophy of All Things Beautiful, expressed through three pillars: Design Furniture, Art Advisory and Collectible Design. Each piece is chosen for its visual integrity and its power to enrich daily life, creating environments marked by beauty, culture and seamless living.

ateliospaces.com / @atelio.spaces

ABOUT VIVIUM

Founded in 2017 by Lebanese-French businessman, entrepreneur, and art patron Elie Khouri, Vivium is a single-family office managing a curated portfolio of investments across design, collectibles, art, real estate, hospitality, and ventures. Through partnerships and collaborations with renowned luxury brands, Vivium has established a strong presence in the UAE, KSA, the UK, Greece, and Spain.

viviumholding.com/ @vivium