Dubai, UAE – The partnership will be activated through a series of branding, storytelling, and experiential touch-points across the season, with El Gouna featured prominently across the training wear range worn by Aston Villa’s men’s first-team players and staff.

El Gouna, the premium coastal town developed by Orascom Development in Egypt and one of the Middle East’s most prominent Red Sea destinations, is internationally recognised for its world-class facilities and ongoing support of elite sport. Over the past 35 years, it has developed into a fully-integrated, year-round international community that spans over 50 nationalities, a significant portion of which is British. With its strategic positioning and distinct identity in the region, El Gouna is also positioned as an idyllic Red Sea gateway to the rest of Egypt.

The partnership aligns Aston Villa with a destination known for innovation and quality of life, while expanding El Gouna’s international audience and further strengthening its global sporting profile.

Aston Villa said: “We are delighted to welcome El Gouna Red Sea as our official partner.”

This partnership brings together two brands that share a commitment to high performance, ambition and international growth.

El Gouna’s unique positioning as a premium coastal and world-class sporting destination makes it a natural fit for Aston Villa as we continue to expand our global footprint.”

El Gouna Red Sea said: “El Gouna was conceived as a town built for longevity, where community, performance, and wellbeing shape everyday life. Partnering with Aston Villa reflects a shared belief in long-term thinking, strong identity, and the power of sport to connect people and cultures, creating a platform for meaningful international engagement beyond the pitch.”

Designed for permanent living, El Gouna is 30 minutes from Hurghada International Airport, which is only a five-hour direct flight from the UK and Europe’s major cities. The town’s year-round warm climate and established sporting ecosystem support a lifestyle shaped around wellbeing, performance, and community.