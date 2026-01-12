Abu Dhabi, UAE – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Bateen World Academy, has successfully concluded its Student Merchandise Innovation Challenge, an educational programme aimed at sparking creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship among youth.

The initiative falls under the education and skill development pillar within Miral’s CSR Strategy, reflecting its commitment to empowering youth, fostering education and contributing to a thriving knowledge-based society.

Over a period of two months, more than 90 students from grade 9 took part in the challenge, with 60 students selected for the final stage where they worked closely with Miral’s Retail and Innovation teams to design unique retail product concepts for Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Through hands-on guidance and collaboration, they gained practical experience across key stages of merchandise development from concept design and sustainability integration, to prototyping and marketing strategy.

Their journey concluded during a final presentation day, where students showcased their various product concepts such as apparel, souvenirs, toys, and confectionery before a panel of Miral’s senior leaders.

The challenge was won by the team Women of Warner Bros., who presented a creative merchandise collection inspired by DC’s iconic female characters. The concept included themed confectionery, custom apparel, 3D-printed souvenirs and an original board game, showcasing strong creativity, storytelling and design thinking.

By connecting classroom knowledge with real-world experience, the initiative reinforces Miral’s dedication to inspiring creativity, nurturing emerging talent and shaping the next generation of innovators and future industry leaders.

About Miral:

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and destination management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (now includes 60+ rides and experiences following its expansion); Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

