Abu Dhabi - Interpipe, global producer of steel pipes and railway products based in Ukraine and Ali & Sons Oilfield Supplies & Services (ASOS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on technical alliance during the ADIPEC 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

“This partnership marks the launch of a one-of-a-kind national project. A strategic step toward localization, self-sufficiency, and sustainable growth, fully aligned with ADNOC’s expansion plans and the UAE’s industrial vision, said Shamis Al Dhaheri, Group Managing Director.

Within this partnership Interpipe will provide ASOS with technology, and best practices enabling it to expand seamless pipe production capacities in Abu Dhabi.

“Ali & Sons is our long standing partner in the steel pipe market in the Middle East. Over the years, our partnership has created many valuable opportunities, including deliveries for oil and gas projects across the region. We are happy to become a technology partner and always ready to take upon new challenges thanks to their unwavering support”, said Artem Artemov, MENA Sales Director at Interpipe.

In the near future, ASOS intends to proceed with the practical implementation of the greenfield project to build a new integrated pipe solutions complex. This facility located in Abu Dhabi will span 200,000 m2 with an annual capacity of 250,000 MT of seamless pipes to meet the increasing demand in the MENA region and beyond.