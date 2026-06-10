Regus District 5 is an impressive workspace complete with co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms and creative areas

The signing coincides with the rising demand in Egypt for platform working as companies of all sizes increasingly provide employees with access to a network of locations to maintain productivity and employee satisfaction

This opening follows a partnership agreement with ElTarek Group for 2 centres in Cairo & Alexandria

The location comes on the heels of International Workplace Group’s rapid global network expansion in Q1 2026, with record signings and openings

In Q1 2026, IWG signed 382 new locations globally

International Workplace Group, the world's largest platform for work with brands including Spaces and Regus, is opening a state-of-the-art flexible workspace in District 5 Mall in Cairo. With the long-term shift to more flexible ways of working, IWG is expanding its network to keep pace with rising demand across Egypt and the Middle East.

The addition of International Workplace Group’s latest location comes on the heels of the business posting its highest-ever revenue, cashflow and earnings growth in its history and achieving rapid network growth, with more new locations signed and opened in 2025 than in the entire first two decades of its operations. In Q1 2026, IWG’s network expanded even faster, with record signings and openings representing significant year-on-year growth. IWG’s network now comprises more than one million rooms in 121 countries.

Situated in the bustling Cairo destination, this new location is part of a drive by International Workplace Group to meet the sharply rising demand for top-class flexible working space in the country. This opening comes as part of IWG partnership with ElTarek Group, with plans to open an additional centre in Alexandria.

The 1,560 square-metre building is considered IWG’s biggest centre in Egypt, and will provide space for established firms and start-ups across a range of industries, while International Workplace Group’s Design Your Own Office service allows companies to tailor their space entirely to their requirements. The new Regus location will include facilities including private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces.

On this occasion, Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of International Workplace Group PLC, commented: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Egypt with this latest opening. As an important business hub, District 5 is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. We are very pleased to work in partnership with ElTarek Group to develop the Regus brand under a management agreement that will add a cutting-edge workspace to their building.”

“Our continuous openings come at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible and platform working is incredibly popular with employees, improving their work-life balance and satisfaction, while also providing a multitude of benefits to companies. Our workplace model is proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs while providing access to thousands of locations.”

Kory Thompson, Senior Vice President of IWG for the Middle East and Africa stated: “The opening of our largest Centre in Egypt represents a pivotal milestone in our ongoing mission to broaden our network. Recognizing Egypt's profound economic significance and its role as a vital nexus for businesses in the Middle East & North Africa region, we are accelerating our expansion to meet the surging demands for flexible working solutions, ensuring we provide the essential infrastructure that empowers businesses to thrive in a dynamic, modern economy."

Youssef Najeeb, IWG Country Manager for Egypt added: “Egypt’s dynamic business landscape is evolving rapidly. We are seeing a distinct shift in how Egyptian companies of all sizes are consuming real estate with firms prioritizing flexibility and capital light models. We will continue to expand our network to more cities across Egypt, providing companies, start-ups, and freelancers a highly productive environment that allows them to scale their operations for the best interest of their business needs and their people.”

Research by leading academics has found that greater flexibility over how and where employees work offers a multitude of benefits for workers, including enhanced work-life balance, financial savings and health benefits. Employers also reap the rewards of hybrid models through increased firm productivity, cost savings and a more efficient, engaged workforce. In fact, recent research by IWG and workplace consultancy Arup found that hybrid working can boost productivity by 11%.

As the ongoing shift towards more flexible, decentralised and hybrid models of working accelerates, the potential for further growth is exponential with an estimated 1.2 billion white-collar workers globally and a total addressable market of more than $2 trillion. In 2025, International Workplace Group signed 1,132 new locations, 99% of which are partnership agreements, and counts 83 per cent of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.

With explosive market growth as companies of all sizes adopt more flexible and decentralised models for the long-term, it is predicted that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030. With International Workplace Group, partners are able to capitalise on this fast-growing sector, while being supported by International Workplace Group’s unparalleled experience. Hybrid working offers companies a significantly lower cost base with an average saving of $11,000 per employee[ii].

International Workplace Group is the leading global platform for work – featuring thousands of locations in more than 120 countries with members able to access all of the locations and business services via the IWG app.

For more information, visit International Workplace Group

About International Workplace Group PLC

International Workplace Group (IWG) is the world’s leading platform for work enabling companies of all sizes to work more productively and profitably. We create personal, financial, and strategic value for the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet as well as individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of IWG’s platform to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

International Workplace Group’s unrivalled network coverage includes more than 5,000 locations across 120 countries and 83% of Fortune 500 companies are amongst our growing customer base. In Q1 2026, IWG’s network expanded even faster with 382 signings and 222 openings in 2026 vs 224 signings and 165 openings in 2025.

Our brands including Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature serve millions of people, providing professional, inspiring and collaborative workspaces and all our digital services are available via the IWG app.

For more information

Visit www.iwgplc.com and for more information on partnering with International Workplace Group, see: https://www.iwgplc.com/develop-a-location