Dubai, United Arab Emirates: International Smart Card (QiCard), Iraq’s leading provider electronic payment solutions, set to represent Iraq’s rapidly advancing fintech sector at Money 20/20 USA 2025, the world’s most influential event for payments, banking financial innovation, taking place October 26–29, 2025 in Las Vegas.

Official sponsor, International Smart Card (QiCard) marks a defining moment for Iraq’s digital economy demonstrating how a nation once limited by cash is now exporting innovation, financial inclusion, trusted technology globally.

“QiCard was born from a belief that Iraq can be a source of innovation, not just a beneficiary of it,” said Ali Moneim, CEO of International Smart Card (QiCard). “Our participation at Money 20/20 isn’t simply about presence; it’s about proudly sharing an Iraqi success story that has transformed millions of lives through secure and accessible financial technology.”

At the event, QiCard will showcase its biometric smart card systems, secure e-payment infrastructure, and pioneering financial inclusion initiatives that have empowered over 19 million citizens and 50,000 merchants across Iraq. The company’s mission extends beyond technology — it seeks to build a connected Iraq where digital trust and economic participation are within everyone’s reach.

“Our growth has always been driven by empathy and accessibility,” said Ahmed Kadhim, CIO at International Smart Card (QiCard). “Every innovation begins with the needs of our people — from retirees to students and that human-first approach is what we’re proud to present to the global fintech community.”

Money 20/20 USA brings together more than 10,000 industry leaders from financial institutions, regulators, and investors to shape the future of finance. QiCard’s participation underscores Iraq’s emergence as a new fintech hub in the Middle East — proving that local expertise and global standards can coexist to drive sustainable innovation.

“Innovation is not a department at QiCard it’s our identity,” said Hasan Abdulhadi, Chief Innovation Officer at International Smart Card (QiCard). “From developing biometric authentication to building interoperable payment ecosystems, our goal is to take Iraqi ingenuity beyond borders — to show that solutions born in Baghdad can compete globally.”

Through its participation, QiCard reinforces its commitment to expanding cross-border partnerships, attracting investment to Iraq’s fintech sector, and championing the message that progress, innovation, and financial empowerment can emerge from anywhere.

QiCard is bridging local innovation with global impact.

