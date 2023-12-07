MoU emphasizes a collaboration in advancing positive change in agriculture and sustainability

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP28) to explore collaborative opportunities for youth and women, which are key pillars at the climate change conference.

The MoU highlights joint objectives across youth education and women empowerment through a range of initiatives. These include guided tours of the Emirates Soil Museum at ICBA for new graduates and staff, as part of Schneider Electric’s onboarding program; collaboration on Schneider Electric’s Impact Makers Global Campaign; and its social mentorship program ‘FEM in STEM’.

Schneider Electric and ICBA have also joined forces for the RISE initiative, an international documentary video series designed to inspire public and private decision-makers to implement new solutions and approaches, combining local knowledge, nature, technology, and science.

Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director General of ICBA, commented: "At ICBA, our mission is to create positive change for communities locally and globally. Collaborating with Schneider Electric allows us to open up opportunities for the youth and women to empower through green education, skills development and a renewed focus on sustainable agriculture. Together, we aim to make a lasting impact on environmental awareness and leadership."

Ahmed Khashan, President for Gulf Countries at Schneider Electric, added: "Collaborating with ICBA for this collaboration goes beyond education and training. Our goal is to build and empower the region’s sustainability leaders of tomorrow with the skills and knowledge they need to innovate and mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change. This collaboration combines Schneider Electric's commitment to innovation with ICBA's global and regional impact on agricultural challenges, creating a powerful synergy for positive change.”

Established in 1999 in the UAE, ICBA is a research center committed to promoting climate-smart crops and technologies, enabling people to live sustainably and ensure food security in harsh environmental conditions.

Through this strategic collaboration, Schneider Electric aims to contribute to developing sustainable solutions and promoting environmental awareness in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal to “End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture” (SDG2). The collaboration signifies an important step forward in addressing global food security, climate change, and social empowerment challenges. As a member of the Global Councils on SDGs, Schneider Electric is actively driving climate action initiatives in the UAE in line with the country's vision for sustainability.

Described as a “COP of solidarity”, COP28 will facilitate partnerships and convene communities as well as the public and private sectors to drive climate action. As a Climate Supporter at COP28, Schneider Electric will pioneer sustainability initiatives and sign strategic partnerships towards a net-zero future.

