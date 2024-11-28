51.5% of total transactions were from off-plan properties

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) reports strong ROI, with 7.69% in 2024

Dubai, UAE – DHG Properties, a Swiss real estate developer with over three decades of expertise, states that Dubai’s real estate market continues its robust growth with total transactions reaching AED 1.57 billion over the past month. In a market where off-plan properties represent an increasingly vital share, DHG’s Helvetia Residences stands as a model of quality, blending European design precision with community-centric features to elevate the living experience.

This impressive figure highlights significant contributions from both off-plan and ready properties, with off-plan transactions accounting for AED 822.1 million (52.2% of the total transaction value).

Within this segment, flats were the top performers, contributing AED 852.9 million, which represents 79.2% of all off-plan transactions—a testament to the demand for premium, thoughtfully designed living spaces in Dubai’s high-end market. Helvetia Residences, DHG’s debut project rests in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), a sought-after community known for its family-friendly environment and array of amenities, boasting an impressive ROI of 7.69% for discerning investors.

Miloš Antić, Vice Chairman of DHG Holding & Founder of DHG Properties, expressed: “Today’s investors are looking beyond just properties—they’re choosing communities that enhance their quality of life and offer sustainable value. At DHG, we’re proud to create developments where superior craftsmanship meets a true sense of community, aligning with Dubai’s evolving real estate vision and delivering spaces that foster well-being and social engagement.”

Demand for high-quality off-plan properties is projected to continue climbing, driven by Dubai’s ongoing transformation as a global real estate hub. In response, DHG Properties is deepening its focus on creating lifestyle-enhancing features, from lush green spaces to shared amenities and thoughtfully designed social areas, to meet the needs of today’s discerning investors. As Dubai’s real estate market grows, DHG’s unique blend of luxury and lifestyle assures that each property delivers a compelling living experience with enduring value.

Positioned at the forefront of Dubai’s luxury real estate market, DHG Properties remains dedicated to providing developments that cater to the new and older generations of investors. Through a commitment to design, quality, and community, DHG continues to redefine excellence in Dubai’s off-plan market, aligning with the city’s ambitions and ensuring its developments remain synonymous with luxury and investment security.