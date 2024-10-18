Dubai, UAE – IntelliGrid, a joint venture between Esyasoft Holding and ADX-listed Presight, made its debut at GITEX Global 2024, the region’s premier technology event.

During the week, IntelliGrid is showcasing its AI-powered solutions, focusing on how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the energy sector and driving the future of smart grids.

Speaking on IntelliGrid’s participation at GITEX, Abdul Karim Sawan, CEO of IntelliGrid, commented: “This is IntelliGrid’s first time at GITEX, and we’re proud to be showcasing our innovative solutions at such a prestigious platform. We aim to increase our brand visibility, highlight the energy solutions we bring to the market, and expand our global footprint.”

At GITEX, IntelliGrid is showcasing its Gas Distribution Digital Twin, a key technology that leverages AI and big data to optimize energy management systems. "We’re showing how this technology can significantly reduce losses, improve profitability, and optimize maintenance costs by detecting gas leaks early. It's a game-changer for utility companies," explained Karim. The Digital Twin solution reflects IntelliGrid’s mission to drive digital transformation in the utility sector by integrating IoT sensors to gather valuable data that enhances operational efficiency.

Abdul Karim Sawan also shared how the company’s collaboration with Presight strengthens their offerings: “Esyasoft has been a key player in the energy sector for over a decade. By collaborating with Presight, we combine AI capabilities with our deep industry expertise to create state-of-the-art solutions for utility companies worldwide.”

He also highlighted the importance of AI in the energy sector: "AI plays a vital role in optimizing energy production and distribution. Once we gather key data through IoT, AI allows us to simulate future growth, forecast energy consumption, and improve grid efficiency. This leads to greater sustainability, reduced operational costs, and higher consumer reliability."

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: “When we announced IntelliGrid with Esyasoft earlier this year, the mission was clear – to transform the energy distribution landscape with smart, AI-driven solutions. I look forward to this partnership continuing to demonstrate how innovation in the energy sector can deliver real benefits to communities and industries alike.”

Bipin Chandra, Group CEO of Esyasoft Holding, remarked on IntelliGrid’s strategic direction: “IntelliGrid's debut at GITEX Global 2024 marks a pivotal moment for our joint venture with Presight. At Esyasoft Holding, we have always believed in harnessing the power of advanced technologies to drive the future of energy. With IntelliGrid's AI-powered solutions, we are not only transforming the way energy is managed but also contributing to the global push for sustainability and smarter infrastructure. Our participation in GITEX provides an ideal platform to showcase these innovations, and we look forward to expanding our impact on the global energy landscape.”

IntelliGrid aims to continue driving innovation and provide solutions that address the growing demand for sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy. Karim concluded, "GITEX is an incredible platform to highlight our global energy grid development role. We're excited about the opportunities to connect with industry leaders and further our mission."

About IntelliGrid

Formed in 2024 as a joint venture between Esyasoft Holding and Presight AI, IntelliGrid combines expertise in energy technology and artificial intelligence to deliver innovative solutions for smart grid and energy management systems. The company’s mission is to enable the digital transformation of utility networks, optimizing operations through data-driven insights and sustainable practices.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by GenAI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of GenAI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied AI to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

About Esyasoft Holding

Esyasoft is a pioneer in providing technology and analytics solutions focused on sustainable practices. Our smart solutions enable the modernisation of power, water, and gas distribution networks, helping energy companies reduce costs, improve network efficiency, and increase revenues. We collaborate with leading energy utilities, government agencies, OEMs, and system integrators to deliver comprehensive technology and analytics solutions, products, and services. Leveraging our extensive experience in sustainable technology and analytics across industries, we transform legacy utilities into smart, sustainable utilities. We are committed to Smart Grid and Smart City thinking, concepts that are increasingly central to the future vision of urban life. Our Smart City technology solutions address the challenges posed by growing city populations, sustainability concerns, and advancements in digital technology, offering innovative responses to these pressures. More info: www.esyasoft.com