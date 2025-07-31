Oxford, UK: Oxford Flow, the flow control equipment specialist, has initiated commercial trials of its ES stemless control valve with ADNOC. The pilot is a result of Oxford Flow’s success as a finalist in ADNOC’s inaugural Decarbonization Technology Challenge, held in collaboration with AWS, bp, Hub71 and Net Zero Technology Centre, in 2023.

The ES valves are currently being piloted in live operating conditions at Upper Zakum and Das Island - key production fields with high operational and environmental expectations. The pilot, conducted in both onshore and offshore environments, aims to demonstrate the valve’s ability to eliminate fugitive emissions while supporting ADNOC’s ambitious decarbonisation targets.

This pilot marks a significant step in Oxford Flow’s expansion in the Middle East and reinforces the company’s aim to partner with operators committed to real-world deployment of decarbonisation technologies. Working alongside ADNOC in live field conditions provides a powerful opportunity to demonstrate the commercial and environmental benefits of next-generation valve technology at scale.

The ES valve is one of the only control valves proven through third-party testing to eliminate fugitive emissions. With no stem or external actuator, its compact design removes common failure points, reduces maintenance requirements and enables a significantly smaller footprint. This makes it simpler to install and service, more reliable in extreme environments, and well suited to high-performance applications across upstream and downstream operations - supporting operators to cut emissions without compromising on efficiency or durability.

Neil Poxon, CEO at Oxford Flow, said: “Receiving a commendation in ADNOC’s Decarbonization Technology Challenge was a strong endorsement of the technology and its relevance to the industry’s net zero ambitions. Leaking valves are a major, often overlooked, source of emissions. By replacing them, operators can make fast, material progress in decarbonising both onshore and offshore systems. It’s a significant step forward to now see ADNOC piloting the ES valve in live operations.”

The pilot follows growing international momentum for Oxford Flow’s valve technology, which is already in use across multiple markets including North America. As operators face intensifying regulatory and stakeholder pressure to reduce emissions, the ES valve offers a scalable, ready-to-deploy solution - particularly in infrastructure that is otherwise costly or complex to decarbonise.

About Oxford Flow

Oxford Flow is a leading manufacturer of advanced valve technologies, known for precision and innovative design. We specialise in creating flow control equipment, particularly valves and regulators that are distinguished by a unique piston design. This design minimises moving parts, reducing maintenance needs and eliminating emissions, offers enhanced performance and reliability.

Our product range includes gas and liquid regulators, actuated valves and ancillary products, each designed to provide superior performance, safety and durability. Oxford Flow’s products leverage cutting-edge research and development to address common issues in valve technology such as leakage and component failure, thereby delivering cost-effective and efficient solutions globally.

