Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – As the Kingdom accelerates its shift towards electrified mobility, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors (MYNM), the official retailer of Jaguar Land Rover in Saudi Arabia, has taken a strategic step to support electric vehicle (EV) customers through a newly signed partnership with alfanar, one of the nation’s prominent innovative energy solution providers. The agreement marks a pivotal milestone in MYNM’s electrification journey, reflecting a shared ambition to drive sustainable mobility across the Kingdom.

In an evolving market where quality, innovation, and national expertise are key to success, partnerships between legacy-driven family businesses hold a unique value. Both Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors and alfanar are proud Saudi family-owned enterprises, deeply rooted in the Kingdom’s economic development. alfanar, in particular, stands out as a pioneering Saudi company in the electrical energy sector, designing, manufacturing, and delivering high-quality power solutions through a talented workforce of Saudi men and women. This shared foundation of trust, excellence, and national pride makes the collaboration a natural fit—uniting two leaders committed to shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for Saudi mobility.

Under this collaboration, every new EV or Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) purchased from Jaguar Land Rover, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors will now come with a professionally installed alfaCharge 22 kW AC home charging solution by alfanar. The service includes installation, warranty, and after-sales support, offering customers a convenient, end-to-end home charging experience.

The announcement follows six months of close technical collaboration between Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors and alfanar to ensure seamless integration between alfaCharge systems and Jaguar Land Rover’s current and future electric models. Rigorous compatibility testing was conducted to deliver a reliable and consistent charging experience for customers, ensuring that every touchpoint, whether technical or service-related, reflects the high standards both brands are known for.

Rhett Maxwell, Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover Saudi Arabia at MYNM, expressed confidence in the long-term potential of the partnership: “This collaboration is more than just a product offering; it’s a commitment to shaping the future of sustainable mobility in Saudi Arabia. As the Jaguar Land Rover lineup transitions to an electrified future, we are ensuring that our customers are equipped with the right infrastructure from day one,” Maxwell said. “By joining forces with alfanar, we are delivering a solution that is smart, convenient, and tailored to local market needs.”

Abdulmuain Al Soufi, EV Product Line Manager at alfanar Electric, echoed the sentiment: “We are proud to partner with MYNM and support JLR’s clients as they embrace electric driving. alfaCharge is engineered to meet the highest international standards in performance, safety, and durability—ensuring that customers can charge at home with total peace of mind.”

With every eligible EV purchase from Jaguar Land Rover, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, Clients will receive a comprehensive package of ownership benefits designed to streamline the transition to electric driving. This includes a complimentary alfaCharge Home Charger, engineered for fast, reliable, and smart charging, along with full 2-year warranty coverage on the charger. The installation process is managed end-to-end by certified alfanar technicians, including professional site surveying and in-home installation, ensuring a safe and tailored fit.

Clients will also benefit from dedicated 24/7 after-sales support, provided jointly by Jaguar Land Rover, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, and alfanar’s customer service teams. EV consultations offer guidance on charging routines, energy efficiency, and vehicle care, creating a truly personalised experience.

The launch of this initiative arrives at a critical moment as demand for electric and hybrid models rises across the Kingdom. The partnership also aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s emphasis on clean energy and sustainable infrastructure, reinforcing MYNM’s leadership in driving innovation and customer-centric solutions in the automotive sector.

Looking ahead, the alfaCharge integration marks just the beginning of a broader strategy to support the upcoming electric vehicle lineup from Jaguar Land Rover. As the brand prepares to introduce its next-generation EVs, including Jaguar’s next-generation EVs and Range Rover’s upcoming electric flagship, MYNM’s commitment to infrastructure readiness ensures that customers will be able to embrace electric mobility with total confidence.

Through this partnership with alfanar, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors is not only delivering on the promise of electrification but also redefining what premium electric vehicle (EV) ownership looks like in Saudi Arabia.

About Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors has a legacy spanning over 25 years and is a dominant player in the kingdom’s luxury automotive sector, thanks to strategic marketing initiatives and comprehensive aftersales investments.

In 2009, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), applying the same expertise to rebuild the reputation and credibility of both brands in the Saudi market. Thanks to these efforts and an exceptional model range, Range Rover has become the most sought-after luxury 4WD vehicle in Saudi Arabia. Today, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors continues to set the benchmark for premium automotive experiences, offering unparalleled customer service, innovation, and excellence.

About alfanar

alfanar is a global company headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, specializing in the energy industry. The company focuses on the manufacturing and trading of low, medium, and high voltage electrical products. Additionally, alfanar offers engineering and construction solutions and services for traditional and renewable energy projects. With a strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and local expertise, alfanar plays a pivotal role in supporting the Kingdom’s transition to renewable energy and electrification. Through its advanced EV charging infrastructure, including the state-of-the-art alfaCharge range, alfanar is at the forefront of powering Saudi Arabia’s future e-mobility in alignment with Vision 2030.

