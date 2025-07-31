Manama, Bahrain - Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter on one site, proudly celebrates achieving 38 million safe working hours without a Lost Time Injury (LTI) on 31 July 2025.

This milestone underscores Alba's position as a regional and global leader in operational safety, reflecting its proactive approach to risk management and its relentless pursuit of excellence in creating a secure environment for its employees and contractor workforce.

Ali Al Baqali, Chief Executive Officer of Alba, commented: “This tremendous achievement of 38 million safe working hours without LTI is a testament to the exceptional commitment of every Albawee at Alba. It demonstrates the strength of our 'Safety First' culture and our pursuit of zero harm.

The safety of our people is non-negotiable, and this milestone reinforces our dedication to protecting our workforce, the true champions of our safety journey.”

Alba continues to strengthen its commitment to occupational health and safety this summer, aiming for an exceptional 9th consecutive season without a single heat-related injury or illness across its operations.

-Ends-

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

[Ticker: ALBH]

A Global Aluminium Leader: At plus-1.62 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) (2024), Alba is a world-leading aluminium smelter with a proud 50-year legacy in operational excellence, safety, environmental responsibility, and community development.

Trusted Partner: A cornerstone of the Bahrain’s economy, Alba produces high-quality aluminium, including standard and value-added products, which are exported to over 280 customers globally. With sales’ offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Singapore), and a subsidiary in the U.S., Alba is a reliable partner on the world stage. Alba is dually listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) (20.62%) and General Public (10%). Alba prioritises the highest quality standards, reflected in its certifications: ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environment), ISO 27001 (information security), ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety), and ISO 18788 (security operations management). Additionally, Alba demonstrates its commitment to responsible manufacturing through certifications like IATF 16949 (automotive quality), ISO 22301 (business continuity management), ASI Performance and Chain of Custody Standards, and a top 1% Platinum sustainability rating from EcoVadis.

Pioneering Sustainability: As the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East, Alba is central to Bahrain's thriving downstream aluminium sector, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's GDP. Committed to social responsibility, Alba employs a workforce that is 87% Bahrainis (2024) and invests heavily in employee training and development. Alba also plays a crucial role in the Aluminium Downstream Park, therefore increasing the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP of Bahrain. Alba has been recognised for its initiatives to produce Aluminium responsibly through awards such as Top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest, Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom.

Recognised for its environmental practices, social contributions, and corporate governance, Alba launched a comprehensive ESG Roadmap in 2022 focusing on 6 priority areas: (1) Decarbonisation, (2) Green Energy & Aluminium, (3) Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, (4) Employee Welfare, (5) Collaboration & Partnership and (6) Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence. Since its inception, Alba has invested into numerous environment, sustainable and socio-economic development projects that have had a positive impact on the society. Alba’s first-of-its-kind US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, Power Station 5 Block 4 Project, and the upcoming +6 MW Solar Farm Project are tangible initiatives aligned with Bahrain’s Net Zero Carbon Targets by 2060 led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain. Specifically, Alba's PS5 Block 4 is a new 680.9-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle power plant that expands the existing PS5 facility. Block 4 has increased the nameplate capacity of PS5 Complex from 1,800 MW to 2,481 MW and is reducing the Company’s overall GHG emissions intensity ratio by 0.5 tonnes of CO2 per 1 tonne of aluminium produced.

In a significant step towards its ESG goals, particularly its commitment to a circular economy and secondary aluminium, Alba introduced EternAlTM, its new line of low-carbon aluminium products. Launched in June 2025, EternAl offers two product series with multiple variations to meet diverse customer needs: one featuring recycled content, and the other integrating verified in-house carbon offsets.

Safety First, Always: Guided by the motto "Safety First, Safety Always," Alba prioritises the well-being of its employees and contractors. The Company achieved a record-breaking 38 million safe working hours without a lost-time injury in July 2025. The Company has been recognised internationally for its excellent Safety and Health track record with awards such as the RoSPA’s Lifetime President and President Awards (10+ Gold Medal Awards), the British Safety Council’s International Safety Award with Merit along with 4-Star Audit Rating, as well as numerous awards from the National Safety Council (NSC).

Alba Stakeholder Engagement Plan

Alba prioritises open communication with all its stakeholders, including the community, environmental and social groups. Through its Stakeholder Engagement Plan, the Company proactively addresses environmental and social impacts of its operations, outlining clear mitigation controls. Alba also maintains an external Grievance Mechanism accessible through the Code of Conduct, allowing stakeholders and the public to voice concerns and raise issues.

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism

Alba prioritises ethical conduct and environmental responsibility. Stakeholders, employees, contractors, and the community can confidentially report any potential breaches of Alba's Code of Conduct or raise concerns about environmental and social impacts through the Alba Integrity Line. This independent, multilingual hotline operates 24/7 and is accessible via a toll-free phone number, the company intranet, or the website at www.albasmelter.com.

