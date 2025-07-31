Abu Dhabi, UAE – In a groundbreaking move for the UAE’s financial and (re)insurance sectors, the first-ever (Re)insurance Association, has been officially launched within the ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi. This landmark initiative represents a major step forward in building a strong, collaborative, and future-ready (re)insurance ecosystem that supports the strategic ambitions of Abu Dhabi, ADGM, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Association of Reinsurance (ADGM) Limited (“ARIA”) was established with the strong support and guidance of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM. ARIA aims to elevate the role of (re)insurance in the region by fostering dialogue, promoting industry standards, and driving innovation in line with UAE Vision 2031 and Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

ARIA’s core mandate includes:

Representing and promoting the interests of the (re)insurance sector within ADGM, Abu Dhabi, and the UAE.

Supporting the development of a transparent, resilient, and globally competitive (re)insurance market.

Acting as a platform for knowledge-sharing, professional development, and strategic collaboration across the industry.

Aligning the industry’s growth with national goals for economic diversification, financial services excellence, and risk management leadership.

“This is a transformative moment for the (re)insurance industry in the UAE and the wider region,” said the Founding Members of the Association. “The establishment of the Association within ADGM reflects both the maturity and the future potential of our market. With the strong backing of ADGM and its regulator FSRA, we are creating a unified voice and a collaborative platform that will shape the future of (re)insurance in the region.” Chief of Market Development officer of ADGM, added: “The establishment of the UAE’s first dedicated reinsurance association ARIA marks a significant step in strengthening the region’s insurance ecosystem. As a leading international financial centre, ADGM is proud to support this important milestone, which aligns with our commitment to enabling a robust, innovative, and globally competitive insurance and reinsurance sector. This initiative reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for specialty financial services and reflects our broader vision of fostering collaboration and long-term industry growth.”

ARIA will engage in advocacy, education, market development, and thought leadership, serving as a bridge between regulators, market participants, and global stakeholders. It will also champion the ADGM’s ambition to become a regional hub for insurance and reinsurance excellence, further strengthening the resilience and attractiveness of the local financial ecosystem.

This initiative represents a historical first for the ADGM. By institutionalizing collaboration across (re)insurance players and fostering industry-wide dialogue, ARIA aims to catalyze innovation, attract investment, and build a knowledge-based economy.

ARIA extends an open invitation to all insurance, reinsurance companies, brokers, service providers, and industry stakeholders across the UAE and beyond to join this collective effort.

Together, we will shape the future of (re)insurance in the region and contribute to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global leader in sustainable and forward-looking financial services.

The Founding Members

Afroditi Boura Oussama Kaissi Abu Dhabi Reinsurance Company LimitedFidelis Opc

o Limited AON Management Services (Middle East)